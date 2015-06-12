Beware Orange is the New Black Twitter spoilers after series three early release
US viewers have been up all night watching Netflix's prison comedy. If you want to stay spoiler-free, avoid #OITNB
We're back in Litchfield today! But watch out for spoilers: US fans have already spent a whole night behind Orange is the New Black bars...
If you're planning an Orange is the new Black series three binge-watch tonight, you might want to avoid typing #OITNB into Twitter.
The show was meant to be released on Netflix today (Friday), but its release date was suddenly pulled forward to just after 9pm east coast US time – six hours ahead of schedule.
That means online it's spoiler central, with lots of people well into series three, and discussing it like crazy (eyes).
The change was announced at OrangeCon, a fan event in New York that included cast members Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox and more.
So enjoy your Friday night bingeing, and keep away from that hashtag...