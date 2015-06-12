The show was meant to be released on Netflix today (Friday), but its release date was suddenly pulled forward to just after 9pm east coast US time – six hours ahead of schedule.

That means online it's spoiler central, with lots of people well into series three, and discussing it like crazy (eyes).

The change was announced at OrangeCon, a fan event in New York that included cast members Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox and more.

So enjoy your Friday night bingeing, and keep away from that hashtag...