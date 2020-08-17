He added that Better Call Saul network Sony TV was doing “everything humanly possibly” for filming to resume. “[But] I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gould did have some thoughts on the fate of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), the girlfriend of lead character Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk). She was injured in a car accident in season three and, ominously, doesn't appear in Breaking Bad, as Jimmy famously does.

“As the show has gone on, Kim has become the character we’re most concerned about,” he said.

More like this

“This season, it’s a matter of life and death for sure, and as it comes to a close, it’s a question of where her head is at. Is she going down a bad choice road?”

In season five, which has received seven Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama series, Wexler unwisely went toe-to-toe with Jimmy’s new boss, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). In the Emmy-nominated episode, Lalo pays a visit to Jimmy and Kim at their apartment, pressuring them to tell the truth about the former’s money lift in the desert, which nearly went sideways due to another cartel.

“[Kim] keeps moving in a direction of corner-cutting,” he said.

“Something that interests us is what’s legal and what feels right,” said Gould. “Being with Jimmy has shown her, either something that she knew before or it’s made more vivid to her; the possibility of cutting corners, doing what you think is right, and causing what you feel is justice, rather than play by the rules of the system. I’m a little bit worried for her.”

Sadly, we think those lines are pretty easy to read between.

Advertisement

Better Call Saul is available on Netflix in the UK and AMC in the US – check out what else is on with our TV Guide