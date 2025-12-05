It's been a stellar year for fans of top-tier TV and movies and, as 2025 draws to a close, it's time to look back on the best of the best.

One of, if not the most talked about show of the year came back in March with the release of Jack Thorne's powerful drama Adolescence on Netflix.

The series, starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters alongside breakout young star Owen Cooper, made ratings history and had a profound impact outside of the world of TV too.

More highlights from the past year included the Oscar-nominated film Nickel Boys, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's hotly anticipated return to television with Pluribus and the deeply affecting documentary Brianna: A Mother's Story.

So whether you're rewatch-ready or looking to catch up on the finest fare you missed this year (it's easy to do, there's been a busy schedule of first-class releases!), delve into our definitive ranking: the top 100 TV shows and movies of 2025.

To cater to all kinds of fans, we've broken it down into Dramas (from Untamed to Down Cemetery Road), Sci-Fi and Fantasy series (not just Pluribus but much, much more), Documentaries (including Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth and Grenfell: Uncovered) and, finally, Films.

Here are the best 25 of each category over the past 12 months – ensuring there's something for everyone this holiday season.

The best Dramas of 2025

From an award-winning exploration of teen disaffection to the harrowing story of a shooting, these dramas had everyone talking this year.

25. Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes

Edison Alcaide as Jean in Suspect. Stefania Rosini/Disney+

Where to watch: Disney+

Electrician Jean Charles de Menezes was making his way to work in the wake of the 7/7 terrorist attacks when he was shot and killed by Metropolitan Police officers. The catalogue of failings that led up to the events of 22 July 2005 (covered brilliantly by BBC Two documentary 7/7: the London Bombings, still available on iPlayer) is dramatised in this unflinching four-part drama, including the actions of key figures Ian Blair (Conleth Hill), Brian Paddick (Russell Tovey) and Cressida Dick (Emily Mortimer). It’s startling how quickly fiction became fact following the tragedy and how – 20 years on – many inaccuracies still percolate. Hopefully, this drama has gone some way to definitively righting those wrongs. – Frances Taylor

24. Trespasses

Where to watch: Channel 4

When young primary schoolteacher Cushla (Lola Petticrew) meets charismatic but married barrister Michael (Tom Cullen), they’re instantly attracted. But she’s Catholic, he’s Protestant and this is Northern Ireland in 1975. From the start this love affair is doomed. Adapted from Louise Kennedy’s novel, Trespasses portrays the unbearable stress of living under intense divisions with an ever-present threat of violent retribution. With strong support from Gillian Anderson as Cushla’s drunken, flinty mother and Martin McCann as her brother, it packs a heck of a dramatic punch. – Jane Rackham

23. Smoke

Taron Egerton in Smoke. Apple TV+

Where to watch: Apple TV

This drama based on real events is a – forgive us – slow burn, since the revelation at the close of episode two turns the humdrum detective drama on its head. Taron Egerton and Dennis Lehane (the star and creator of the excellent Black Bird) reunite here with Egerton as Dave Gudsen, an arson investigator hunting down serial fire-setters in the Pacific North West. With Jurnee Smollett and Rafe Spall as Gudsen’s reluctant co-investigators, a darkly twisting, handsomely filmed drama keeps finding new ways for its imperfect characters to surprise us. – Jacke Seale

22. Bookish

Where to watch: NOW

The aftermath of the Second World War is a high time for lovers of crime, as morals often seem as grey as the rubble-strewn streets. Amid scarcity come those seeking to profit, and down these roads of supposed peace walk people, considered to be heroes, who are harbouring secrets from their years spent in conflict. Into this morally murky world comes the likeable Gabriel Book (Mark Gatiss), who very much embodies a sense of duality. He’s a London bookshop owner with a sideline in sleuthing, and a married man (Polly Walker plays his wife Trottie) who’s gay at a time when homosexuality was illegal. This last detail is a smart touch, allowing a subtle, poignant exploration of his private life. – David Brown

21. Hacks

Where to watch: NOW

This may be the funniest comedy you’ve never heard of. Hacks has won Emmys, Golden Globes and many fans, but still goes unnoticed on this side of the pond. Jean Smart is sublime as Deborah Vance – a stand-up comedian whose star was on the wane until she was paired with young writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). The end of season three saw Deborah finally having achieved her ambition of hosting a late-night chat show. Ava’s career is also soaring, having secured the position of head writer on the show. So, what could possibly go wrong in season four? Well, quite a lot – given Ava’s trying to play Deborah at her own wily game. A game Deborah has been playing for 50 years, and never loses. – Frances Taylor

20. Reacher

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another belting season of the thriller based on Lee Child’s novels. As ex-military police officer Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) infiltrates a criminal organisation, his exploits include a swim through raging surf, an assassination using office equipment and a punch-up with a henchman who is even bigger than Reacher. It’s the usual satisfying action, punctuated with superb one-liners and a dash of romance: this year, with DEA agent Susan Duffy, played with some finesse by British actor Sonya Cassidy. – Jack Seale

19. Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Lost meets And Then There Were None in this crime drama from Anthony Horowitz, an undoubted master of his craft. Here, he crashes a plane in the Mexican jungle and starts to pick off the survivors, dispatching them at the hands of a killer who could well be one of the passengers. It’s a traditional murder mystery set-up that, if written by Agatha Christie, would be crammed with cut-glass accents and Art Deco glamour. But in setting his story in such a grimy, hostile environment, it feels as though Horowitz is reminding viewers that, despite whodunnits essentially being one big guessing game, murder itself shouldn’t always be presented so palatably. – David Brown

18. Your Friends and Neighbours

Where to watch: Apple TV

A perfectly cast Jon Hamm is the anti-hero of an entertaining comedy drama that begins with thrusting, hunky finance guy “Coop” (Hamm) losing his wife, job and status, but still trying to keep up appearances with his super-rich pals in upstate New York. He needs money and secretly hates his friends… so he starts burgling their mansions, stealing expensive trinkets they won’t miss. Mainly a satire on the vulgarity of people who have more money than they can spend, the show never quite hates its characters, who are all more damaged than they first appear – but the outrageous intrigue keeps on coming. – Jack Seale

17. Untamed

Eric Bana as Kyle Turner. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Eric Bana is ostensibly the lead star of this hit mystery thriller, but special agent Kyle Turner would be diminished were he to be deprived of his backdrop, as the vastness of Yosemite National Park also makes for an impressive key player in events. This expansive patch in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains may be a familiar sight to Turner, but there’s a sense throughout this easy-on-the-eye whodunnit that, no matter how hard he tries to enforce the law, those surroundings will remain both wild and brutish – which doesn’t bode well when there’s a murder case to unpick. – David Brown

16. Unforgivable

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

The formidable Jimmy McGovern has tackled many difficult social issues in his work. This time it’s about the devastating aftermath of sex abuse perpetrated on a 12-year-old boy by his uncle. There’s shocking scenes of painful conversations and depictions of self-hatred, disgust and despair as a powerful cast – Bobby Schofield, Anna Friel and Anna Maxwell-Martin giving realistic performances – struggle to process what happened. But it also asks us to think deeply about the subject and question whether the abuser, who refers to himself as “a piece of s**t”, deserves any form of forgiveness. – Jane Rackham

15. House of Guinness

Where to watch: Netflix

Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows, This Town… and now Steven Knight does it again with this gritty saga about the Irish brewing dynasty. It has everything: a cracking cast (James Norton, Louis Partridge), darkly lit cinematography, a good storyline that’s as compulsive as Succession and a steampunk soundtrack that’ll knock your socks off. We are in Dublin in 1868 where the head of the unbelievably wealthy Guinness family has just died, leaving his four children to fight over their inheritance, with the help of the ruthless brewery foreman (Norton) who oozes sex appeal alongside inherent violence. – Jane Rackham

14. The Newsreader

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

When it comes to depicting the thrill of fame and its accompanying anxieties, few dramas do it better than this high-quality Australian export. It has remained frustratingly under the radar over the course of its three-series run, but do seek it out, for while its setting in Australian commercial newsrooms of the 1980s may seem far removed from the lived experience of many, all human frailties are here. This final run sees the self-worth of News at Six anchorman Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) hit the floor, thanks to damning audience feedback. With his boss Lindsay exhibiting a sadistic dereliction in his duty of care, it’s left to fellow host Helen Norville (Anna Torv) to come to the aid of her TV rival. – David Brown

13. Squid Game (Netflix)

Squid Game season 3. Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

After an odd second season that replaced the deadly children’s games with a mass shoot-out, the Korean megahit – about a secret contest that gradually eliminates its players until only one remains, and by “eliminate” we really mean they die – returns to basics for its third and final run. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is once again trying to win a colossal cash prize, while subverting the game from the inside in the hope of destroying it. Throw in the curveball of one of the other contestants being heavily pregnant and you have a swansong that successfully refreshes the formula, persistently outflanking viewers who think they know what’s coming – before delivering a final shot that you’ll be thinking about for a while afterwards. – Jack Seale

12. The Bear

Where to watch: Disney+

Having been hyped, lauded and pilloried depending on whether that year’s episodes were stunningly brilliant or merely very good, Christopher Storer’s intense drama triumphs anew in its fourth season, mainly because these episodes are less intense and less about the startup Chicago restaurant. Yes it’s still set in The Bear, a high-end eaterie struggling to flourish and run by chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), but this new Bear is driven more by emotion than such fripperies as whether a filet mignon will arrive at a table on time. Storer has created an extended family of characters who care about each other deeply – and, more than ever, we feel the same. – Jack Seale

11. This City Is Ours

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

If you initially gave an episode or two of this drama a go but decided not to stick with it, I wouldn’t have blamed you. It was easy to write off as slightly throwaway gangland fare (a “Scouse Sopranos” was the reductive phrase bandied about) but persevere and you’re rewarded with a knotty patchwork of flawed antiheroes. Oh, and a fun dance routine (who didn’t try and re-create The House of Bamboo in their kitchen?). Sean Bean and Julie Graham star as the heads of the Phelan family and their organised crime ring. But it’s James Nelson-Joyce as Michael who shines brightest (the actor’s star rose and rose this year), as he grapples with his murky past – and present – while trying to make a better life for himself and partner Diana (Hannah Onslow). – Frances Taylor

10. Code of Silence

Where to watch: ITVX

Police canteen worker Alison (Rose Ayling-Ellis) is asked by the CID to use her lip-reading skills to decipher surveillance conversations of a gang plotting a high-stakes heist. But, although Alison is smart, she becomes so embroiled in the investigation she puts herself at risk. Catherine Moulton’s ground-breaking script depicts the thoughtless attitude of others towards deaf people, while partial subtitles, that gradually start to make sense as Alison pieces the sentences together, help us understand the daily challenges faced by the deaf community. A crime story with an edifying aspect, told by a strong cast that also includes Andrew Buchan. – Jane Rackham

9. Death Valley

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Comfort-blanket TV of a high quality, thanks to its casting of Timothy Spall as John Chapel, a retired actor and one-time television detective, now living as a kind of reclusive Droopy in Wales. Keen to utilise his observation skills is DS Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth) who, following a shooting, leans into her line in droll self-deprecation to draw him out of his shell. John, however, sees himself as slumming it while in her company, as though a classically trained actor solving mysteries with the police is equivalent to an Olympic athlete running in an egg-and-spoon race. – David Brown

8. Prisoner 951

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

The true story of how Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was returning to Britain after visiting her parents in Iran with her young daughter when the Revolutionary Guard detained her at the airport. No reason was given, although it was suggested that she was a spy. In fact, Nazanin was being held to force Britain to pay Iran a decades-old debt. It would be six years before her family was reunited. This drama brilliantly evokes the fear, helplessness and frustration felt by Nazanin (Narges Rashidi) and her British husband Richard (Joseph Fiennes) as she was kept in solitary confinement, and then moved, blindfolded, from one prison to another while, back in Britain, he campaigned for her release. It’s an inhumane, immoral and very harrowing story. – Jane Rackham

7. Dept Q

Where to watch: Netflix

In the perfect marriage of actor and character, Matthew Goode stars as a gifted police detective with a biting wit and buried trauma, who operates out of a dank Edinburgh basement alongside a ragtag bunch of colleagues. Tasked with investigating cold cases, Goode’s DCI Carl Morck soon finds himself allied with Syrian-born civilian employee Akram Salim (a scene-stealing Alexej Manvelov) and eager-to-please DC Rose Dickson (Leah Byrne), as they probe the disappearance of an ambitious prosecutor. The series channels the same underdogs-against-the-system vibe of Slow Horses, but adds some flavoursome gothic flourishes of its own. – David Brown

6. Down Cemetery Road

Where to watch: Apple TV

A drama led by Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, based on the debut novel by Slow Horses creator Mick Herron? No prizes for guessing that this would be excellent. A mysterious explosion near the Oxford home of art restorer Sarah (Wilson) brings her into the orbit of jaded private investigator Zoë (Thompson). Once it’s clear they’ve stumbled upon a dangerous government conspiracy, they need to improvise furiously, and maybe even bond a little, to survive. Witty, ambitious and bursting with hilarious or terrifying supporting characters, this is simply a treat. – Jack Seale

5. A Thousand Blows

Stephen Graham and Malachi Kirby in A Thousand Blows. Disney/Robert Viglasky

Where to watch: Disney+

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight once again draws on the exploits of a real-life criminal gang. This time it’s a late Victorian all-female pickpocket crew led by fierce Mary Carr (Erin Doherty). When she meets Jamaican immigrant Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and gets him to take up bare-knuckle boxing, it puts them on a collision course with local champ Sugar (Stephen Graham). It’s stuffed with sharp dialogue, thrilling fights and a tender ear for the woes of the disenfranchised. – Jack Seale

4. Slow Horses

Where to watch: Apple TV

All is rosy in the world of tech specialist Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung). Yes, the man who’s normally as sensitive as a malware infection has somehow got himself a girlfriend, and fellow spook Shirley (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) is trying to convince their boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) that the situation is not as it seems. Such is the set-up for this fifth outing for the Slough House spies, which, as it unfolds, also takes in a killing spree at a shopping precinct and an acrimonious London mayoral race. As ever, the series pulls off the high-wire feat of treating drama and comedy as equals, without stinting on either thrills or laughs. – David Brown

3. Blue Lights

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Each series of the top-drawer Northern Irish police drama widens the scope, with this third run zooming out from street gangs and sectarian tensions to focus on those who really hold power in the Belfast of 2025. There are also changes within the team itself, including the promotion of cupcake-baking Stevie O’Neill (Martin McCann), who’s now elevated to the rank of sergeant. But remaining a key feature throughout are the life-or-death situations in which the officers often find themselves. No matter how primed viewers now believe themselves to be, these stand-offs always feel fraught with unpredictability and as tense as a clenched fist. – David Brown

2. I Fought the Law

Where to watch: ITVX

Sheridan Smith delivers a tour de force performance as Ann Ming, the mother who campaigned for decades to change the double jeopardy law so her daughter Julie Hogg’s acquitted killer could be tried again for the crime. This is no dry legal/courtroom drama, however. Much of the focus is on the traumatic months and years after Julie’s brutal murder in 1989. It starts with Ann’s discovery of her daughter’s body and the police’s inept investigations, followed by the harrowing years of injustice the family endured in the courts. While you will cheer on Ann’s fortitude and resilience, this will tear you apart. – Jane Rackham

1. Adolescence

Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham as Jamie and Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Ben Blackall/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Radio Times' reviewers don’t always agree, but when it came to deciding what should take the top spot in ranking our dramas of the year, we were unanimous. Away from the adulation and the awards (Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper all won Emmys, the last becoming the youngest ever male recipient), this Netflix series had a profound real-world impact. It brought pertinent topics to the fore, including knife crime, violence and misogyny among today’s teenagers, with discussion reaching the police and government. The show’s creator and writer Jack Thorne was invited to speak at Parliament, while Keir Starmer called for the four-part drama to be shown in schools.

A brilliant alchemy of on- and off-screen talent converges, with Thorne penning the series alongside Graham, and behind the camera is lauded “one-shot” director Philip Barantini, with whom the actor previously collaborated on Boiling Point, managing to pull off the sublime device of filming each episode in a continuous real-time scene. It is ambitious, unrelenting and phenomenally choreographed, and adds an intensity and claustrophobia to the story of Jamie (Cooper), a 13-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering a classmate. Before he’s interviewed by police, he emphatically tells dad Eddie (Graham) that he’s innocent. But what’s the truth? – Frances Taylor

The best Sci-Fi and Fantasy series of 2025

It's been a sensational year for sci-fi and fantasy.

2025 has seen old favourites return to screens with stellar new offerings, from Andor season 2, which saw Tony Gilroy completely blow audiences away with its beautifully crafted storytelling, to Alien: Earth, which brought new life to a 46-year-old franchise.

But, amid a sea of reboots, sequels and prequels, we were also treated to some very welcome original stories in the sci-fi and fantasy space, most notably from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan, who casually stepped up and dropped one of the best shows of the year with his genre-bending series Pluribus.

Plus, anime and animation are absolutely taking over the world, with Solo Leveling season 2 breaking records left, right and centre.

Of course, there have been some tragedies, with The Wheel of Time being cancelled after its best season yet (no, we're not over it).

But, for the most part, TV has been dominated this year by sci-fi and fantasy releases that shine a light on our society and make us want to be better – and if that isn't the energy we need to be taking into 2026, then truly, what is?

It's time to look back on the TV that made us laugh, cry and dream this year. Here are our top 25 sci-fi and fantasy series of 2025!

25. From season 3

Where to watch: MGM+ (available via Prime Video in the UK)

The audience for this hidden gem on MGM+ has grown massively each season – and for good reason.

Lost star Harold Perrineau leads the cast as Sheriff Boyd Stevens in the mystery sci-fi, which is aptly very reminiscent of the ABC sci-fi. From follows a group of people who get trapped in a nightmarish town. As they try to stay alive, the residents of "Fromville" are faced with terrifying creatures who seem to want to kill them at every turn.

In its third season, the series has become increasingly bizarre, with the introduction of The Man in Yellow - but it's impossible to look away. – Louise Griffin

24. Doctor Who season 15

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

While the latest season may have been overshadowed by discussions about the BBC's deal with Disney, there was no faulting the performances in Doctor Who season 15.

The latest instalment saw Ncuti Gatwa return as the Fifteenth Doctor alongside companion Varada Sethu for adventures in 1950s America, a planet 500,000 years in the future, 2019 Lagos, and even a futuristic version of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Thankfully, we got a little bit more from Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday after her slightly abrupt departure in the last season, but the main surprise came from the last episode, which saw Gatwa's Doctor regenerate into none other than returning star Billie Piper. What does it all mean? You'll have to wait until Christmas 2026 to find out! – Louise Griffin

23. Peacemaker season 2

Where to watch: Sky/NOW

Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, is one of the stranger superheroes – a violent killer with a silver helmet and no superpowers, who has an eagle for a best friend. Despite those setbacks, in the first series of his eponymous TV show he still managed to save the world from alien invasion. Surely now he’ll be taken seriously? No such luck.

He might have turned over a new leaf, but the establishment capes can’t overlook his past. So when he discovers a portal to another world – one where he’s a beloved, successful hero – he can’t resist stepping through.

In other hands it could be daft, crude television, but series lead (and former wrestler) John Cena sells Peacemaker’s turmoil with a surprisingly understated performance. – Huw Fullerton

22. Hazbin Hotel season 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Set in hell’s Pentagram City, Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie Morningstar and her desperate attempt to prove that sinners can be redeemed. Initially easy to dismiss as just another adult animation, Hazbin Hotel has surprised its critics by having depth beyond its crude language and innuendos.

Using hell as a backdrop for dark comedy is nothing innovative, yet Hazbin Hotel flips the script and turns hell into a vibrant tapestry of emotional depth, laughter and extravagant musical numbers. Its energy is palpable, as too is its colourful cast of characters.

What would have been restricted as a live-action show is boundless as an animation, able to express multifaceted concepts of morality and redemption without limitations. Combined with the star power of names such as Keith David and Stephanie Beatriz, Vivienne Medrano’s creation has exceeded expectations and promises to maintain its momentum until the end. – Em Flint.

21. Ironheart

Where to watch: Disney+

Ironheart is an unfairly overlooked gem in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; if it passed you by over the summer, endeavour to catch up at the soonest opportunity.

The series was largely a victim of its botched rollout; first, spending almost three years in post-production, and then being dropped with little fanfare over just a fortnight on Disney+. It’s as if the streamer had resigned itself to another Secret Invasion-style critical disaster, but what it had in Ironheart was quite the opposite: one of its best Marvel shows to date.

Dominique Thorne returns as Wakanda Forever’s Riri Williams, who is dragged back to her Chicago hometown, where she quickly becomes entangled with a dangerous gang of super criminals. Series creator Chinaka Hodge proceeds to deliver a story with a strong emotional hook and plenty of suspense as the MCU’s magic and tech-based corners dramatically collide.

In terms of world-building, Ironheart also boasts a compelling new villain in The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos), plus a long-demanded character in a brief-yet-impactful cameo. – David Craig

20. Murderbot

Alexander Skarsgard as SecUnit in Murderbot season 1 Apple TV+

Where to watch: Apple TV

A sci-fi comedy that looks to tap into our fears about AI stars Alexander Skarsgard as the titular “Murderbot” – not that anyone else knows this is its name.

The android has given itself a new moniker having hacked its programming to achieve autonomy. Now, bursting with free will and only pretending to be bound by its owners’ instructions, it is part of a survey team scoping out alien planets.

Everyone else is a fallible, emotional human, whereas Murderbot has the face and skin of a human but is a powerful, self-interested machine underneath. The show takes this idea and uses it for what you might call “voiceover comedy”: the main character is deceiving everyone, and we get to hear its thoughts via Skarsgard’s narration. – Jack Seale

19. Gen V season 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Boys – which imagines a world where superheroes are real, but as venal and selfish as any Hollywood bigshot – will soon conclude with its eagerly awaited fifth series.

But before that, it was time for a return to the campus of Gen V, where the next generation of “supes” are trained in their powers, moulded and indoctrinated, while also engaging in the usual drinking, partying and dating of US college life.

Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her friends escape the creepy lab of the last series and investigate a new conspiracy. Expect the usual lashings of blood, sex and violence, with even more crossover with The Boys. – Huw Fullerton

18. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3

Where to watch: Paramount+

From messing around with the Star Trek canon, to giving us fairytale episodes and murder mystery episodes, Strange New Worlds season 3 didn't hold back – and it was all the better for it.

The prequel spin-off follows the crew of the starship Enterprise on their five-year mission to explore (you guessed it) strange new worlds during the decade before The Original Series.

It might not be everyone's cup of tea, and only looks to get weirder in future seasons, as we await season 4's puppet episode (yep, really). But you'll find yourself genuinely intrigued by this loveable band of misfits and all their personal dramas - and it's a welcome reminder that sci-fi can and should be just a bit silly. – Louise Griffin

17. Paradise

Where to watch: Disney+

Initially marketed as no more than a gritty thriller with the murder of a President at its core, Paradise is a wonderful Trojan horse of a series. The series proved why some of the best TV plot details should be kept as a secret and while underground bunkers and towns aren’t a new sci-fi device by any means, Paradise weaves in an action-packed Washington-related element that only notches up the tension.

Pair that with Sterling K Brown in yet another flawless role, equally excellent performances from Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden, and twists that will leave you reeling – well, you’ve got yourself a mind-bending series with a lot of heart that practically begs to be binge-watched. – Morgan Cormack.

16. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Where to watch: Disney+

Spider-Man’s origins as ordinary kid Peter Parker are explored from a new angle – there’s an important change to the story – as this cartoon series uses a retro animation style to evoke the original comic books.

Hudson Thames provides the voice of Peter, a friendly geek who is about to become a vigilante. There’s more about his high-school life than in some versions of the tale, but he’s soon slinging webs and foiling muggers. – Jack Seale

15. Devil May Cry

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on Capcom’s popular action-adventure game franchise of the same name, this new animated series introduces viewers to Dante, a handsome and witty but troubled demon hunter.

Dante, voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch, might be humanity’s only hope against the mysterious White Rabbit (Hoon Lee), who wishes to summon fearsome demons from a terrible other realm. The retro anime-style visuals and a slight emo vibe help give the show its unique texture. – Jack Seale

14. Wednesday season 2

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2. Helen Sloan/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Even in a school of outcasts, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) remains a determined outsider, so the last thing she’d want to be is beloved. Yet following the launch of season 1 of this delightfully offbeat gothic drama back in November 2022, that’s what she became. Her dance moves were imitated, those fashion choices scrutinised, her stubbornness celebrated. So, it’s interesting to see season 2 opting to imitate life, with Wednesday, having saved Nevermore Academy the previous term, seen here returning as the idol of many.

Refreshingly, hero worship hasn’t weakened her resolve: Wednesday is still the thunderclap to friend Enid Sinclair’s (Emma Myers) rainbow. What has changed, though, is the line-up of adults in her orbit, most of whom she naturally barely tolerates. There’s Billie Piper as the enigmatic new head of music Isadora Capri, Steve Buscemi as wheedling principal Barry Dort, and Joanna Lumley as Wednesday’s Grandmama Frump.

And the fact that Catherine Zeta-Jones is also on screen more as saturnine matriarch Morticia means that the spiky dynamics of the Addams family females are spotlighted almost as much as the now-obligatory mystery, which, this time, finds Wednesday pursuing a cloaked stalker. – David Brown

13. Foundation season 3

Where to watch: Apple TV

This is TV's most impressive space opera, a grand sweep of a show that manages to take its central story seriously while peppering its scenes with nuggets of dark wit. The crux of it is that a mathematician, Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), has perfected a technique that predicts the future of the despotic Empire, which used to run every planet in sight but now shares power with Seldon's Foundation.

We're now a century and a half on from the previous season, with another Seldon-anticipated "crisis": the harbinger of it is powerful warlord The Mule, previously only glimpsed in dreamlike cutaways but now given full rein in an awesome opening scene.

Fans of classic Scandi drama will be amused to see the role recast, with Mikael Persbrandt from Beck giving way to Pilou Asbaek from Borgen. Anyway, we're soon having the usual weighty discussions and brittle arguments in beautiful locations, as smug clone emperor Brother Day (Lee Pace) ignores the impending apocalypse and concentrates on his new hobby: he's got a pet camel. – Jack Seale

12. Daredevil: Born Again

Where to watch: Disney+

Once on Netflix but now residing in the home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+, it’s taken blind lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock/ Daredevil a while to make his comeback.

But one of the stronger Marvel TV franchises can welcome back Vincent D’Onofrio as slippery mayor Kingpin, as well as Jon Bernthal as the bone-crunching Punisher. To reprise the lead role, Charlie Cox has trained as an MMA fighter, and the fight sequences have a malevolent crunch. – Jack Seale

11. Invincible season 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

Season 3 of an animated superhero series returned with its signature retro visual style, a good line in dry humour and a stellar voice cast: listen out for JK Simmons, Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill and Andrew Rannells supporting Steven Yeun as the voice of 19-year-old Mark, a superhero in training who is still coming to terms with his mission to save the world.

The crash-bang action is artfully offset by some sly jokes about what it’s like to be, or to raise, a teenager. – Jack Seale

10. Severance season 2

Where to watch: Apple TV

A high-concept drama, but one that is still hanging together as it returns for a long-awaited second series. Adam Scott is Mark, an employee of a mysterious company that puts its staff through a procedure, the result of which is that in the office they remember nothing about their lives outside, and vice versa.

But now that divide has fractured, Mark and his colleagues are closer to sniffing out a grand conspiracy. Smart writing and Ben Stiller’s angular, innovative direction keeps you forever on your toes. – Jack Seale

9. Stranger Things season 5

The cast of Stranger Things season 5. Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

After nine years, the fantasy phenomenon enters its endgame, releasing four episodes in November before the final entries drop on Netflix between Christmas and New Year. Stranger Things is such a huge hit, with so many die-hard fans, it’s hard to imagine how they’ll wrap up all the plot threads while also creating a satisfying conclusion.

These opening episodes have to do a lot of set-up before they get to the “horror in 1980s suburbia” sequences the show does best. We open back in Hawkins, Indiana in 1987, just four years after young Will Byers introduced the town to the creepy Upside Down world that exists on a parallel plane of existence.

With psychic baddie Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) still out there, it’s down to Hawkins’ finest – including telekinetic teen Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) – to track him down. Assuming he doesn’t track them down first. – Huw Fullerton

8. Solo Leveling season 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Two seasons in, Solo Leveling's protagonist has levelled up exponentially, and the same is also true of the show itself. Sung Jinwoo's quest to become the world's strongest hunter has taken anime by storm, sweeping the Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year thanks to its relentless action and thrilling lore, all served up in a gorgeously animated package.

Did we mention it's currently the most-viewed anime of all time on Crunchyroll? Love it or hate it, Solo Leveling has become a touchstone for the next generation of anime fans, much like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan before it. And with Netflix's upcoming live-action remake on the way, not to mention an all-but guaranteed third season, Solo Leveling could even level up and surpass them. – David Opie

7. Black Mirror season 7

Where to watch: Netflix

The latest run of Charlie Brooker’s digital dystopia opens with a real gut-punch of an episode, penned by Brooker himself. Rashida Jones and Chris O’Dowd are an ordinary, loving couple, apparently in the normal present day, until a sudden crisis leads to them experimenting with a revolutionary new health product...

What seems initially like a regular Black Mirror story ticking off modern malaises (digital subscription services, intrusive adverts and online content that demeans both the creator and the viewer are all dealt with) steadily becomes something much more serious and sad; devastatingly so as the story moves towards a horrible, logical conclusion.

As for the rest of the season? There's something very odd about a new employee at a chocolate company, an AI love story, a system that allows people to step into photographic memories of the past, and a treat for fans as the crew of USS Callister returns. – Jack Seale

6. The Wheel of Time season 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

In one of the biggest TV tragedies of 2025, The Wheel of Time was cancelled swiftly after its best season to date.

Based on the sprawling fantasy novels by Robert Jordan, the Prime Video series faced reasonable criticism in its first two instalments from fans, before finally hitting its stride in season 3 with Rand Al'Thor's (Josha Stradowski) journey to the Aiel Waste to prove himself as the Car'a'carn.

A gripping story, stunning performances from the lead cast, which also included the show's champion Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, and beautiful visuals weren't enough to save the show – but that doesn't mean fans have given up, with a petition to bring it back securing more than 250,000 signatures – Louise Griffin

5. It: Welcome to Derry

Where to watch: Sky/NOW

Capitalising on the recent trend for TV adaptations of classic horror franchises, this is an imaginative, and suitably scary, addition to the Stephen King lore. This version has been developed by brother-and-sister duo Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who were behind 2017’s It and 2019’s It Chapter Two, and Jason Fuchs.

Taking place in the early 1960s, prior to the timeframe of those films, it transports us back to Derry, Maine. When a boy goes missing, his group of friends, played by a brilliant young cast, investigate, but the evil clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård reprises his role and executive-produces) soon taps into their worst nightmares.

The opening episode does not go where you think it will at all – proving there are still plenty of new shocks to be had within a story you thought you knew – Laura Rutkowski

4. The Last of Us season 2

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

Where to watch: Sky/NOW

“Based on a video game” flashing up at the start of a TV show doesn’t usually inspire much confidence, but The Last of Us is a definite exception to that rule. When the first series was released in 2023, the story – which saw a grizzled smuggler transporting a teen across a post-apocalyptic America – struck a chord with viewers, as did the terrifying, fungus-infected zombies they faced along the way.

This year, the series returned for a second run, picking up five years after we left our heroes Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). After Joel sabotaged a cure for the “cordyceps” plague to save Ellie’s life, they’ve settled down in a surviving small town for a simpler life. But a sense of dread pervades this first episode. Both human and infected forces are headed their way to shatter this fragile peace, and Joel and Ellie are at odds.

It’s a credit to the performances that in a world of mushroom zombies, it’s the human relationships that hold your attention – Huw Fullerton

3. Alien: Earth

Where to watch: Disney+

It’s 2120, and just two years before the events of 1979 film Alien, in creator Noah Lawley’s (Fargo, Legion) prequel series. It disregards the events of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, and takes place mainly on Earth, which is ruled by five large corporations. It is a place where cyborgs (humans with biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) live among humans.

When the genius and CEO of Prodigy Corporation, Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), launches hybrids (humanoid robots in adult bodies with human consciousness taken from terminally ill children), the intelligence race is well and truly on for ultimate dominance. Deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot, operated by the Weyland-Yutani corporation, crashes on Earth, bringing with it five alien species, including the Xenomorph.

Seeing it in its crowd-pleasing, hissing glory is worth the watch alone. Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and her fellow hybrids investigate the crash site, driven by the need to find her brother, a medic called Hermit (Alex Lawther) - Laura Rutkowski

2. Pluribus

Where to watch: Apple TV

Years after blessing us with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, TV titan Vince Gilligan returned with his new genre-bending offering, Pluribus - and, by George, he's done it again!

Starring Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn, the sci-fi mystery kept viewers guessing even before it premiered, with Apple TV's puzzling marketing. Then, we were pulled into the world of Seehorn's Carol, a reluctant hero who has to save the world from the most bizarre alien invasion of all time by herself, with just her flip chart and a bad attitude. Oh, and a grenade dutifully delivered to her by her captors.

With underlying messages about love and loss, about humanity and loneliness, about AI and technology, and what it means to be an individual in this increasingly confusing world, Pluribus is exactly what the doctor ordered – Louise Griffin

1. Andor season 2

Andor (Diego Luna).

Where to watch: Disney+

When it arrived in 2022, there were low expectations for this Star Wars series, a prequel to a spin-off (2016’s movie Rogue One) based on a relatively minor character. But this spy-v-spy thriller version of a galaxy far, far away quickly won viewers over. Season 2 only upped the ante as we followed rebel agent Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), working for the nascent Rebellion while the fascist Empire tried to crush dissent.

Season 2 kicks off with Andor’s mission to steal an experimental spaceship going catastrophically wrong, while spymaster Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) and politician Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) cross paths at a wedding and make a ruthless decision.

Despite the Star Wars sheen, this is grown-up, smart storytelling with plenty of real-world parallels – and not a lightsaber in sight – Huw Fullerton

The best Documentaries of 2025

Across all the major streamers and broadcasters, documentaries have been at the forefront of major conversations this year.

Whether it's Disney+ taking a closer look at the untimely death of Caroline Flack, or Netflix examining injustice in the US, there have been plenty of thought-provoking series and films.

As we near the end of the year, take the time to catch up on some of the best watches of 2025, forcing audiences to think deeper and read further between the lines of stories that have dominated headlines.

25. The Truth About Jussie Smollett

Where to watch: Netflix

In one of the most peculiar showbiz stories of recent years, Jussie Smollett created a drama that would have felt far-fetched even in Empire, the hip-hop epic that made his name. In 2019, the actor claimed to have been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack – an incident he was later accused of staging – and lengthy legal wrangling ensued. With Smollett interviewed along with police and lawyers, it has plenty to say about the nature of celebrity in the USA. – Gabriel Tate

24. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

Where to watch: Netflix

In 2010, police officers searching a beach in Long Island, NY, for a missing woman got a horrifying surprise: they didn’t find her, but they did find the bodies of many other women, all of them sex workers. The hunt for the Long Island Serial Killer went on for more than a decade, with many observers feeling the authorities’ indifference to the women’s fate hampered the quest for justice. This three-part doc tells the victims’ stories and recaps the facts and twists of the case. – Jack Seale

23. Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a modern-day horror story about the world of "kidfluencing", where children create social media content, sometimes gaining huge followings along the way. Piper Rockelle's YouTube channel hosted videos of her singing, doing pranks and documenting daily life with a "squad" of friends. On camera it was all smiles, but cast members alleged a cult-like atmosphere and made serious accusations against Rockelle’s mother. – Jack Seale

22. The Diamond Heist

Where to watch: Netflix

One of the biggest robberies in British history nearly took place in November 2000: a gang of career criminals planned to steal a £350 million diamond from the De Beers exhibit inside the Millennium Dome in east London, in broad daylight. It was an outrageous heist that took months of planning and the careful assembly of a crack team.

Just one problem: the police were following the robbers from the start. A three-part documentary makes good use of one of the gang, Lee Wenham, as the main interviewee, going into more detail than most shows would about the thieves' backgrounds, giving the cops their own episode, and setting us up for a thrilling outcome. – Jack Seale

21. Katie Piper: Locked Up in Louisiana

Katie Piper. U

Where to watch: U

Ever since the acid attack that changed her life, Katie Piper has wanted to understand why people commit violent acts and admits she felt like killing the man responsible. She's spending a month inside a women’s jail in New Orleans where she hears that 75 per cent of the 120 inmates suffered domestic abuse before they committed their crime. It’s disturbing viewing and you may question the life sentences they face. "We all have a choice," says Piper, "but sometimes the choice is me or them." – Jane Rackham

20. The Jury: Murder Trial season 2

Where to watch: Channel4.com

Nobody knows what goes on when a jury retires to deliberate a case, other than those who are in the room. This returning documentary series, stripped throughout the week, gives us an inkling. It replicates a real murder case, using actors speaking from court transcripts in front of 12 ordinary people – like a real jury they’re of all ages, opinions and walks of life – to observe the judicial process and see whether they reach the same verdict as the original decision-makers.

The case, which has been tweaked to make it anonymous, is about the fatal stabbing of a young man by his girlfriend. What the jury must decide is whether she acted in self-defence. What becomes clear very quickly is how much people’s individual experiences colour their opinions, and how the bigger voices in a group can dominate and even influence the discussions. One man seems to have made his mind up almost immediately, while others are swayed by each new piece of evidence. – Jane Rackham

19. Educating Yorkshire

Where to watch: Channel4.com

Anyone who feels broadcasters are short of new ideas could point to this reboot. But they'll welcome it anyway, because – who wouldn't? The Educating docu-strand was the prom queen of 2010s TV, a critical and ratings hit that got its best grades for the series set at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire. Four million viewers enjoyed the relatable snapshots of school life then choked back tears in the episode where stammering teenager Musharaf gave a speech at his end-of-year assembly. The teacher who helped him, Mr Burton, is now the head at Thornhill.

As Channel 4 again wire his corridors and classrooms with fixed cameras and radio mics, the staff face a new set of challenges, from an attendance crisis to rising pupil anxiety. – David Butcher

18. Love Con Revenge

Where to watch: Netflix

If you saw the hit Netflix doc The Tinder Swindler, you’ll recognise Cecilie Fjellhøy as one of the victims of an arch fraudster who targeted single women. She returns for a series that continues to explore the dark world of "romance fraud" – con merchants who roam dating apps looking for marks, convincing them that love is in the air before hitting their victims with requests for loans that will never be repaid.

Rather than just documenting the phenomenon, Fjellhøy teams up with fiery private investigator Brianne Joseph to track down these scammers – and wherever possible, confront them on camera. – Jack Seale

17. Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 bombers

Where to watch: Netflix

You could perhaps pair this documentary with the excellent Disney+ drama Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes - both recall an extraordinary few weeks in the summer of 2005, when London was rocked on 7 July by co-ordinated suicide bombings during morning rush hour on the Tube and bus network.

An already traumatised city was further destabilised by a separate terrorist cell attempting to perpetrate a very similar set of atrocities a fortnight later, creating a pressure-cooker environment in which an innocent man, de Menezes, was shot dead by police. Those who were in London at the time, including survivors of the 7/7 attacks, are on hand to provide first-hand witness statements. – Jack Seale

16. Girlbands Forever

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

After last year's BBC Two documentary Boybands Forever, this three-part series was always going to be the follow-up. In charting the highs and lows of being in a 1990s girl band, Melanie Blatt of All Saints is the most candid (episode one would be blander without her anecdotes; some are funny, others horrific), while members of Eternal, Atomic Kitten and Mis-Teeq are among those recounting spats, successes and sinister press stories (the tabloid headlines are appalling).

It's a detailed but not encyclopaedic take on the decade (B*Witched, who had four number one singles, fail to get a mention), and despite any analysis of 90s girl bands inevitably revolving around the Spice Girls’ orbit, frustratingly and intriguingly, producers haven’t secured any of the five to take part. There are at least a few nice nuggets from the man who put them together: music manager Chris Herbert relays how watching Friends made him want to apply that same formula to creating a girl group. – Frances Taylor

15. Call Her Alex

Alex Cooper. Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

Where to watch: Disney+

Alex Cooper, the podcaster behind the cultural juggernaut Call Her Daddy, puts herself in front of the camera as she charts her meteoric rise to fame – which didn't come without its setbacks.

Following her from an awkward kid growing up to an impressive athlete at university all through to her multi-million dollar podcast deals, it's difficult to not be left impressed by Alex's domination in what begun as a heavily male-dominated field. – Katelyn Mensah

14. Amy Bradley Is Missing

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a three-part, true-crime doc about a missing-person case that is, as the title implies, still alive – but which concerns a woman who disappeared in 1998. Amy Bradley, 23, was on a Caribbean cruise holiday with her parents when she vanished from the family cabin balcony in the early hours of the morning.

Did she fall overboard? Possibly, but she’s never been found and there have been multiple reported sightings of her on land, stretching across three decades. The programme sifts through the theories, the suspects and the efforts that have been made to find Bradley – so far, in vain. – Jack Seale

13. Boyzone: No Matter What

Where to watch: NOW/Sky Documentaries

Boyzone didn't feature in BBC Two's documentary about '90s boybands, but they got a dedicated three- part retrospective detailing the tensions and traumas that went on behind the squeaky-clean scenes. Laid bare is the behaviour of the band's former manager Louis Walsh. He is never shy of a soundbite, but is particularly boorish here as he relays – without remorse – how he'd make up stories for the tabloids: one even involving an escape from a fictional plane crash. "I never felt guilty," he shrugs. "I was doing my job. And I’d do it all again." – Frances Taylor

12. Our Knife Crime Crisis

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

What a sobering hour of television this is. Idris Elba sets out his goal of finding "real, practical solutions" to the deeply distressing rise in knife crime around the UK – although until austerity's funding cuts in youth provision and community support are reversed (in the process easing the pressure on the NHS, education and penal systems), it’s hard to see either being possible.

Still, this is an earnest, important and substantial film, in which the actor meets police, youth workers, Keir Starmer and King Charles, but most crucially families of victims, and perpetrators both reformed and incarcerated. Between them, they help Elba correct misconceptions, understand root causes and try to find hope in some of the country’s most troubled parts – and some of the local outreach programmes are inspiring indeed, with many who run them proof of the value of early intervention. – Gabriel Tate

11. Number One on the Call Sheet

Where to watch: Apple TV

This two-part documentary explores the experiences of leading Black actors in Hollywood, with each episode focusing on Black women and Black men.

Told through candid interviews and exclusive access, the stars discuss their breakthrough moments in Hollywood, featuring Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx and Will Smith as well as Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Halle Berry to name a few.

The series is a joyful tribute to Black excellence on the silver screen, and the time it takes to reach the number one spot on the call sheet. – Katelyn Mensah

10. Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park

Where to watch: NOW/Sky Documentaries

This documentary series paints a picture of the lives of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, who, in 2020, arranged a picnic to celebrate Bibaa's birthday as Covid lockdown restrictions began to ease. Thirty-six hours later, they were tragically found dead.

Many already know the harrowing details of the case, but this documentary does a stellar job at taking the viewer through the heartbreaking hour-by-hour process that their loved ones endured with the police, naturally looking to them for help in searching for the sisters. Failing in the initial search, the case takes on another horrifying note as it's discovered that police officers had taken pictures of Bibaa and Nicole's bodies whilst supposedly protecting the crime scene.

Chronicling the resulting parallel investigations and the race to catch their killer, feelings of anger and sympathy are bound to wash over viewers in waves. The real standout of this series is the inspiring and heartbreaking interview with the sisters' mother Mina, who continues the fight to bring about institutional change. There's sadly enough within this travesty to fill three episodes easily and will emotionally linger with you long after watching. – Morgan Cormack

9. Flintoff

Freddie Flintoff. Disney+

Where to watch: Disney+

"It's like a reset – I'm trying to find out what I am now." Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has made limited media appearances since he suffered life-altering injuries while filming Top Gear in 2022. This feature-length biography sees him tackle his new reality directly, as the England cricket legend tries to come to terms with permanently looking different – and perhaps feeling different for ever, too.

That lends deep poignancy to the other element of the film, which is a profile of the sportsman Flintoff once was. As well as the likes of Michael Vaughan and David Lloyd talking about Flintoff’s sporting career, his old A League of Their Own colleagues James Corden and Jack Whitehall recall the brash media figure they used to know. – Jack Seale

8. The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed

Where to watch: ITVX

The stories that Helen, Alison and Lisa tell are creepily similar. They were all politically active in their 20s when they met their boyfriends. They describe how an intimate, long-term relationship blossomed although, over the years, they began to suspect they weren’t being told the whole truth. Alison discovered a bank card in a different name, while Lisa found phone messages suggesting her bloke had children. Helen only became concerned when her boyfriend disappeared without trace. He, like the other two, had left a "sorry it’s me not you" letter, which, in hindsight, was clearly a carefully worded exit strategy.

All the women were shattered to learn that everything they thought they knew about the person they had shared their hearts and their beds with was false… because these men were undercover cops. This astonishing three-part documentary charts how Helen, Alison and Lisa turned detective to reveal a shocking chapter in police history, which the Met has since described as "abusive, deceitful, manipulative and wrong". – Jane Rackham

7. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Where to watch: Netflix

Very rarely does a documentary force me to rewind multiple times to ensure I gathered everything correctly, but Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is a complete beast of its own.

The 90-minute watch unpacks a real-life cyberbullying case that revolves around 13-year-old Lauryn Licari and her then-boyfriend Owen. The pair were relentlessly pursued by an unknown number, with messages containing information that only someone close to Lauryn could have known, forcing concerned parents to turn to the police for help.

But it's the reveal of who was behind the 15-month tirade that'll leave you with a pit in your stomach. – Katelyn Mensah

6. One Night in Idaho: The College Murders

Where to watch: Prime Video

When four young adults were stabbed to death in a student house near the University of Idaho, a small community was devastated and soon become the subject of incessant speculation from online "sleuths".

With the suspect now arrested and charged, One Night in Idaho: The College Murders hears the heartache from those closest to the victims, which should always have been at the forefront ahead of online speculation attempting to piece together the crime. – Katelyn Mensah

5. No Other Land

Where to watch: Channel4.com

This film about life in the West Bank was met with controversy since its premiere last February. Filmed by four activists, two of whom are Israeli and two Palestinian, it gives a frank and measured insight into life in the occupied mountainside community of Masafer Yatta. Lifelong resident Basel Adra is our main guide, opening his cinematic diary in 2019 when the government announces plans to claim more of the area’s land as military space.

Like the excellent Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol, which won the Oscar last year, this is less a neatly contained film than a snapshot of an ongoing moment. It’s plain and personal, with a conscious lack of grandstanding: just Adra and his Jerusalem-based co-director Yuval Abraham presenting the situation from ground level. Their film closes in 2023; in real life, their work continues. – Calum Baker

4. Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth

Where to watch: Disney+

Winning Strictly Come Dancing and hosting Love Island were amongst the many things Caroline Flack was known and loved for. Tragically in February 2020, she took her own life. At the time, she was facing prosecution for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, and despite the CPS recommending she receive a caution, the day before she died, she discovered she was to be prosecuted.

In this two-part documentary, her mother Christine wants answers to why Caroline was charged and how she was treated by the police and media. "I just hope I can achieve something," she says. "I wish I’d done it then, before she took her own life, and that’s my biggest regret." – Frances Taylor

3. Grenfell: Uncovered

Where to watch: Netflix

Whether you followed the headlines and the resulting public inquiry or whether you aren't as familiar with all of the details of the Grenfell Tower fire, Grenfell: Uncovered lifts a lid on the tragedy and paints a picture of a heartbreaking case that is far from over.

It's no easy feat to map out a wide-spanning and emotionally raw story like this one in a way that will both educate and illicit emotion, but it's one that this 100-minute documentary achieves with marked poignancy. Toeing the line between highlighting staggering systemic failings and figures, this film also importantly weaves in personal tragedy and the stories of the bereaved, the survivors, and the firefighters who attended to the fire on the night of 14th June 2017.

It's through their brave interviews that we get the essential human stories of Grenfell, stripped of technical scientific terms and replaced with the kind of emotion that will floor you. By no means an "easy" or "light" watch, Grenfell: Uncovered may feel like too much to bear for many viewers. But in reality, it serves nobody to look away from the facts and stories at the heart of this documentary – which stands to be the most important one of the year. – Morgan Cormack

2. Brianna: A Mother's Story

Esther Ghey in Brianna: A Mother's Story. MultiStory Media/ITV

Where to watch: ITVX

The murder of Brianna Ghey in 2023 was incomprehensible. She was 16 and lost her life in the most horrendous and brutal manner at the hands of unfathomably young perpetrators. Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both aged 15 when they killed her. As we see through snippets of social media videos in this affecting documentary, Brianna and Scarlett had been pally. They’d met at school and did the usual teenage stuff together: colouring their hair, going to McDonald’s. The fact that Brianna believed Scarlett to be a friend is a detail that Brianna's mother Esther Ghey understandably finds especially painful.

It's hard to hear the details of this case, particularly the extent of the injuries inflicted on Brianna and to read the depraved text messages between Ratcliffe and Jenkinson. In the wake of her daughter’s death, Esther has been campaigning vigorously for changes she hopes can help protect young minds. "If I can make something positive out of what’s happened to her," she said. "Then it keeps her memory alive." – Frances Taylor

1. The Perfect Neighbor

The Perfect Neighbor. Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

The Perfect Neighbor is a chilling tale about how a long-running neighbourhood dispute turned fatal. Told completely through police bodycam footage and 911 audio logs, the documentary explores the horrific incident of a mother, Ajike Owens, being killed by her neighbour, Susan Lorincz. Lorincz's freedom spurred protests in the small community in Florida, who ultimately got justice upon her arrest and incarceration.

In just over 90 minutes, it'll leave you shaken and and unsettled, asking the question: how could someone do this? – Katelyn Mensah

The best Films of 2025

It's been another excellent year for new film releases in the UK – and as you can see from our top 25 below, a very eclectic one too.

As ever, the year started with some great awards contenders that had debuted across the Atlantic at the tail end of 2024 – with the likes of The Brutalist, Nickel Boys and I'm Still Here all featuring highly on our list.

Meanwhile, it's also been a spectacular year when it comes to horror, with first Sinners and then Weapons capturing the imaginations of the cinema-going public with bold, original new takes on the genre before Guillermo del Toro delivered his version of one of the most iconic of all horror tales: Frankenstein.

It's perhaps been a slightly less memorable year when it comes to the biggest blockbusters, but we do have a couple of franchise films in our list as well, including the fourth Bridget Jones movie and the Liam Neeson-starring Naked Gun reboot.

But what came out at number one? Scroll down our list to find out. And bear in mind that we only considered films that are currently available to watch at home – so a couple of big-hitters weren't eligible.

25. Mr Burton

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

The formative years of Richard Burton come into focus in this absorbing drama that charts the actor’s relationship with the man from whom he took his stage name.

Toby Jones plays Philip Burton the teacher in postwar South Wales who sees something in teenager Rich Jenkins (Harry Lawtey) but must help the lad overcome the hurdles of his working-class upbringing and destructive self-doubt.

Richly atmospheric, this is an engrossing study; Jones is masterful and there’s eye-catching support from Lesley Manville as his landlady, but Lawtey is the true star of the piece. – Terry Staunton

24. The Librarians

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Kim A Snyder’s provocative, compelling and deeply troubling movie follows American librarians forced to unite against attempts by right-leaning Christian Republicans to ban books that they claim indoctrinate children on matters of race and sexuality.

Snyder strives to avoid being overly inflammatory, though she includes footage of Nazi book burnings. And objectivity becomes increasingly difficult as she reveals that influential protest groups are being covertly funded by wealthy religious and political conservatives. – David Parkinson

23. The Order

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jude Law heads this hugely satisfying crime drama as a world-weary FBI agent hunting white supremacists in the Pacific Northwest. His investigations lead to a militant group suspected of carrying out daring bank raids to fund a war chest for large-scale terrorist attacks.

Based on real events in the 1980s, Justin Kurzel’s film follows procedural tropes but is elevated by its central performances. Law is at the top of his game as the seasoned fed, while Nicholas Hoult is unsettling and charismatic as his white-power nemesis. – Terry Staunton

22. A Complete Unknown

Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. 2024 Searchlight Pictures

Where to watch: Disney+

Walk the Line director James Mangold’s immersive, engaging Bob Dylan biopic may not all be true, but it has a real feel for the period and the impact of the musician who arrived in New York in 1961 to meet his idol Woody Guthrie.

Timothée Chalamet’s Dylan has a reserve that makes him hard to get to know, and a steely confidence that leads the story to its rowdy, electric finale at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. The women (Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro) are left rather in Chalamet’s wake, leaving Edward Norton’s Pete Seeger to try to keep the burgeoning star mindful of his musical roots – Tom Folley

21. Black Bag

Where to watch: NOW

Packing a lot of wit and style into a tight 90 minutes, Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven) serves up a killer spy yarn that goes down as smoothly as a dry martini. Michael Fassbender is coolly engaging as the intelligence agent who suspects his wife (Cate Blanchett) is up to no good.

As he sets about uncovering the truth, his colleagues (played by Naomie Harris, Tom Burke, Marisa Abela and Regé-Jean Page) get caught in the crosshairs. The film flew somewhat under the radar on release, but is well worth checking out, if only for the brilliantly executed dinner-table scenes that bookend the action. – Josh Winning

20. The Phoenician Scheme

Where to watch: Rent/buy

Wes Anderson creates another enchanting world for his latest, typically idiosyncratic caper. Benicio Del Toro stars as mid-20th-century tycoon Zsa-zsa Korda, who decides to leave his estate to his only daughter (Mia Threapleton). Meanwhile, Zsa-zsa is forced to confront various colourful characters as he tries to get a long-standing business scheme under way.

A classic Anderson confection, full of talent (Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston and Scarlett Johansson are among the massive cast) and immaculate art direction, this’ll hook devotees even if – as ever – Anderson sceptics are unlikely to be won over. – James Mottram

19. The Naked Gun

Where to watch: Rent/buy

Despite the inspired casting of Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr, expectations weren’t high when it was announced that the classic cop comedy series would be rebooted. Yet, director/co-writer Akiva Schaffer miraculously channels the spirit of the originals, ramming his gag-fest with puns both visual and verbal, as well as some perfectly pitched drifts into the surreal.

Neeson, his expression forever stuck between hangdog and befuddled, smoothly picks up where Leslie Nielsen left off while love interest Pamela Anderson matches him beat for beat. Simply a pleasure, from start to end. – Calum Baker

18. A House of Dynamite

Where to watch: Netflix

White House officials face a terrifying race against time as an unprovoked nuclear missile is launched towards the US in this pulsating drama. It begins in the government's Situation Room, as Captain Olivia Walker (Rebecca Ferguson) attempts to handle the situation and keep a lid on her emotions.

With the nerve-jangling action spanning just 18 minutes, the story then rewinds to replay events from other perspectives, including the Secretary of Defense (Jared Harris) and the President (Idris Elba). Directed with taut precision by Kathryn Bigelow (Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker), and working from a rock-solid script by former newsman Noah Oppenheim, the film perfectly demonstrates that, ultimately, it's people who must make the key, fateful decisions. Powerful and thought-provoking. – James Mottram

17. Steve

Jay Lycurgo and Cillian Murphy in Steve Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Cillian Murphy is at the top of his game as the titular head teacher of a residential reform school in this dark drama laced with judicious humour. Already self-medicating to manage emotional and mental difficulties in his private life, Steve’s world falls further into a tailspin when he and his deputy (a terrific Tracey Ullman) learn the school has lost its funding and will close in six months, the bombshell dropped on a busy day that coincides with visits from the local MP (Roger Allam) and a TV news crew.

It’s an uncomfortable watch at times, but nonetheless responsible and intelligent film-making that shines a light on social and educational systemic failures. Director Tim Mielants and screenwriter Max Porter (adapting his own novella, Shy) make their points without ever lapsing into preachiness, and the former is to be applauded for coaxing superb performances out of the young actors portraying the pupils, none more so than Jay Lycurgo as the troubled but clearly very bright Shy. A powerful story with equally heart-wrenching parallels in the real world. – Terry Staunton

16. Deaf President Now!

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Washington DC’s Gallaudet University is the world’s only higher-education institute for students who are deaf or hard of hearing. In 1988, the school’s board appointed the latest in a 124-year succession of hearing presidents, bypassing two qualified deaf candidates – and outraging the students.

This illuminating documentary uses interviews and archive footage to recount the eight days of protests that followed. Coming out shortly after 2025’s Deaf Awareness Week, it’s an engaging and empowering film that uses ingenious sound design to evoke the deaf experience, while shining a much-deserved light on this little-known but impactful youth movement. – Laura Rutkowski

15. Memoir of a Snail

Where to watch: BFI Player

This delightfully dark and quirky adult animated film follows the tragi-comic life of a snail-loving girl who learns how to come out of her shell.

The second feature from esoteric Aussie stop motion animator Adam Elliot – after the excellent Mary and Max (2008) – his cute-but-scuzzy animation style is unmistakable, and thematically, it’s very similar; a biographical movie about bullied kids growing into dysfunctional adults who learn to love themselves (think Tim Burton meets Ken Loach). Thankfully, it’s every bit as good, bursting with wit, invention, charm, poignancy and moments of exquisite vulgarity. – Dave Golder

14. The Long Walk

Where to watch: Rent/buy

The American Dream of getting rich quickly is given a macabre twist in this searing, yet thoughtful adaptation of Stephen King’s first novel, published in 1979 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

Set 19 years after a crippling war, it posits a United States under totalitarian rule where national pride is inspired via a televised cross-country walking competition between 50 young men, representing each US state. The winner is promised wish-fulfilling riches, but there is no finishing line, no rest breaks and anyone not keeping up with the pace will receive three warnings, then instant execution.

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) and David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus) give marvellous performances as the initial rivals whose evolving friendship is the beating heart of an often agonising horror, directed by Francis Lawrence – who knows his way around survival-of-the-fittest dystopia, with three Hunger Games films to his name. – Jeremy Aspinall

13. Nosferatu

Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter in Nosferatu. Focus Features

Where to watch: NOW

Director Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse) continues his mastery of gothic horror with this reimagining of the 1922 silent classic. Newlywed Ellen becomes the dark, erotic obsession of vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård).

As Ellen’s psychic visions start to intensify, Orlok emerges and unleashes chaos in a bid to possess her. The film boasts an all-encompassing sense of dread, crafted through striking visuals and aided by its stars: Skarsgård makes a chilling Orlok, while Depp delivers a haunting, expressive performance of real conviction. – Taina Popoola

12. Weapons

Where to watch: Rent/buy

Writer/director Zach Cregger follows his 2022 hit Barbarian with this unnerving and thunderously entertaining horror epic. It follows events in the aftermath of a deeply troubling incident in a suburban US town: one night, without explanation, all but one student in the third-grade class of a new teacher (Julia Garner) vanished from their homes.

The non-linear structure – we follow events from six unique perspectives – allows the film to explore the complex ways people's psyches are affected by broken communities, traumatic events and surrounding public storms, and each chapter gradually teases more information about the bizarre events engulfing the town. The result is a propulsive, perfectly paced thriller that leaves things tantalisingly mysterious until a late reveal

There are frights aplenty, with Cregger tapping into nightmarish, fairy tale-esque imagery, but also evidence of the director's comedic roots. The deft way in which he juggles those tones makes Weapons a refreshing triumph. – Patrick Cremona

11. Sorry, Baby

Where to watch: Mubi

Eva Victor makes an impressive debut as writer, director and star with this darkly amusing feature. Young Massachusetts academic Agnes (Victor) struggles to process having been sexually assaulted by her thesis supervisor years ago.

Split into a jumbled series of chapters, the film concentrates on Agnes’s everyday life as she receives support from an old friend (Naomi Ackie) and a sweet-natured neighbour (Lucas Hedges). Dotted with deadpan line readings, there’s a wryness to the drama and a care to its imagery that work to offset the underlying sense of melancholy. – Tom Dawson

10. I’m Still Here

Where to watch: BFI Player

Oscar-nominated for best picture, this true story is set in Rio de Janeiro in the early 1970s and follows the Paiva family – former congressman Rubens (Selton Mello), wife Eunice (Fernanda Torres) and their five children.

With Brazil ruled by a military dictatorship, Rubens is arrested – with absolutely no information passed to the family as to his fate. Much of the focus is on Eunice, who herself suffers in this oppressed regime, and the sublime Torres plays her with real strength. Subtly directed by veteran Brazilian filmmaker Walter Salles, this is a fine film about resistance. – James Mottram

9. The Girl with the Needle

Where to watch: Mubi

Director Magnus von Horn reimagines one of the most shocking episodes in Danish criminal history with a masterful adult fairy tale, filmed in striking black-and-white.

In 1919 Copenhagen, impoverished Karoline (Vic Carmen Sonne) endures a series of crushing misfortunes before falling in with shady Dagmar (Trine Dyrholm), who runs an illegal adoption agency. Both leads are mesmerising at the centre of this nightmarish and visually astonishing journey. Though steeped in misery, the material never becomes a slog thanks to von Horn’s inventive execution. – Emma Simmonds

8. Wake Up Dead Man

Where to watch: Netflix

Having previously staged star-studded murder mysteries at a cosy mansion and a lavish private island, Rian Johnson’s third Knives Out film unfolds against the backdrop of a small Catholic parish in upstate New York. This time, Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc is tasked with solving the murder of a priest (Josh Brolin), whose increasingly warped fire-and-brimstone sermons have seen him brush up against Josh O’Connor’s younger clergyman.

What makes the mystery so enticing is that it initially appears to be an impossible locked room crime. But Johnson also has fun with his usual flair for satire, making the most of his church setting and allowing his film to grow darker and weirder than the previous instalments.

Craig is reliably entertaining as Blanc, while O’Connor and Glenn Close provide stand-out support from the ensemble cast. With a typically convoluted but satisfying narrative powering things along, it all adds up to what might be the best entry so far in this hugely likeable series. – Patrick Cremona

7. A Real Pain

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain. Searchlight Pictures

Where to watch: Disney+

Jesse Eisenberg writes, directs and stars in this touching comedy drama, loosely inspired by his own family history. He plays an uptight New Yorker who embarks on a tour of Poland with his cousin (Kieran Culkin), intending to honour their late grandmother, who survived the Holocaust.

Eisenberg’s sharp script expertly teases out an emotionally complex history between the cousins, while an Oscar-winning Culkin is in fantastic form as the brash, likeable but deeply troubled Benji. Despite the subject matter, it’s a breezy film with an admirably light touch. – Patrick Cremona

6. Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Where to watch: NOW

After something warm and fuzzy this season? The fourth outing for Helen Fielding’s beloved heroine isn’t a bad place to start. Mixing gentle jokes with daring darker moments, we find Bridget as a widowed mother of two, tentatively embracing life again – something that initially involves a Tinder dalliance with a 29-year-old.

However, when she volunteers on her son’s school trip, things start falling into place. Reliable gags land in a fresh setting, but it’s the familiar faces, Bridget’s spirit and some genuinely festive moments that make this an ideal Christmas comfort film – Alex Berry

5. Sinners

Where to watch: Rent/buy

Director Ryan Coogler follows up his Black Panther films with a muscular original feature that offers a mash-up of history and horror. Bootlegging twins Smoke and Stack (both Michael B Jordan) return to Mississippi where they plan to set up a juke joint.

But opening night is interrupted when a silver-tongued white man (Jack O’Connell) wants an invitation to the party. This is an ambitious movie that asks prickly questions about creativity, assimilation and culture. But its great cast (including Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo) and confident pace keep it deftly entertaining. – Sean McGeady

4. Frankenstein

Jacob Elordi as The Creature in Frankenstein. Ken Woroner/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

A work of gothic fiction that has fascinated film-makers for as long as cinema has existed, Mary Shelley’s 1818 tale of the Modern Prometheus gets its most faithful movie adaptation to date, courtesy of horror maestro Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water). Oscar Isaac is the pioneering scientist who harnesses Mother Nature, modern physics and the patronage of an arms trader (Christoph Waltz) to bring to life a creature (Jacob Elordi) stitched together from body parts.

With a script in thrall to old-fashioned movie storytelling, this is elegantly made and beautifully crafted by del Toro’s usual team of collaborators. Isaac hovers just on the right side of madness, while Elordi finds brooding poetry in a near-silent performance. Gory and grim it may be, but this is a tragic tale told with captivating style. – James Mottram

3. The Brutalist

Where to watch: NOW

An Oscar winner for its score, cinematography and haunted lead performance from Adrien Brody, this epic, 215-minute drama is far from a flag-waving take on the American Dream. It’s the story of fictional architect László Tóth (Brody), who survives the Holocaust and reaches New York, eventually meeting a wealthy patron (Guy Pearce) who commissions László to work on a mammoth project.

It’s a low-budget but rich and grandly scaled film that captures the uneasy relationships between art and commerce, and America and immigration. The cast is flawless. – Emma Simmonds

2. Nickel Boys

Where to watch: Prime Video

This audacious, Oscar-nominated adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel is an original work of innovation and power. Director RaMell Ross adopts a point-of-view visual style to tell the story of Elwood Curtis (Ethan Herisse), a black teenager wrongly arrested and sent to a racially segregated reform school in 1960s Florida.

There, he strikes up a bond with rebellious Turner (Brandon Wilson). The unique shooting style creates a tactile and immersive experience, while Ross adds some beautiful flourishes and well-placed flash-forwards, all performed perfectly by a fantastic cast. – Patrick Cremona

1. One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson in One Battle After Another

Where to watch: Buy/rent

This terrific film from Paul Thomas Anderson is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland. The auteur expertly borrows elements and crafts them into something his own, keeping the book's rebellious spirit, absurdist comic tone and thematic weight intact.

Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a former member of resistance group the French 75, now completely sapped of his revolutionary spirit. But when his old nemesis (a sensationally odious Sean Penn) re-emerges, Bob must rediscover his fight so he can protect his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti, a revelation).

The resulting chase is thrilling, uproarious and perfectly paced, with DiCaprio excelling as a frustrated layabout thrust back into the fold. Anderson stages the film's set pieces in unpredictable, inventive ways, with Jonny Greenwood's frantic, piano-led score the perfect complement. The film feels urgent and timely, with Anderson's choice to put a touching father/daughter relationship front and centre amid the thrills giving it undeniable emotional heft. – Patrick Cremona

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.