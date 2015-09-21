The Crawleys are back. It's 1925 and our favourite aristocrats are preparing to say their final farewells. If you missed the first episode of the period drama's final season on Sunday, it's time to catch up. You know you're going to left out of every Monday morning otherwise...

Downton Abbey is available on ITV Player

The Kite Runner

More like this

2007 film The Kite Runner is based on Khaled Hosseini's novel of the same name. Starring Khalid Abdalla, it tells the story of Amir, a boy from the Wazir Akbar Khan district of Kabul, who is tormented by the guilt of abandoning his friend Hassan, the son of his father's Hazara servant..

The Kite Runner is available on Netflix from 23rd September. It's also available on iTunes, blinkbox and Amazon Instant.

Pitch Perfect 2

Aca-mazing news, Pitch Perfect fans. Beca, Fat Amy and co are back in this sequel to the first musical movie. And it's just as funny - and toe-tapping - as ever. The film catches up with the Bellas three years after they won their first national title, with Hailee Steinfeld joining the cast.

Pitch Perfect 2 is available to rent on blinkbox and TalkTalk TV from 21st September.

Toy Story 3

Times have changed in Toy Story 3. Andy is 17 now and about to head off to college, so it's time for new beginnings. A mishap while Andy is packing up his childhood toys results in Woody, Buzz and co finding themselves in Sunnyside Daycare, where toys are terribly mistreated by the visiting children...

Toy Story 3 is available on Netflix from 25th September. It's also available on iTunes, Amazon and blinkbox.

Thor: The Dark World

Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Christopher Eccleston star in Marvel's 2013 film Thor: The Dark World. When Dr Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) gets cursed with a powerful object, Thor must protect it before an army and its ruthless leader try to get their hands on it to take over the remains of Earth...

Thor: The Dark World is available on Netflix from 24th September. It's also available on blinkbox, iTunes and Amazon.

Doctor Who

Everyone's favourite time traveller returned to BBC1 last weekend. Peter Capaldi, Jenna Coleman and co were back in the Tardis for another adventure, as the sci-fi show's ninth season kicked off. Episode one saw medieval festivals, moral dilemmas and Missy making friends with her former enemy. Intriguing, right?

Doctor Who is now available on BBC iPlayer

The Emperor's New Clothes

Russell Brand stars in this documentary film about the growing disparity between economic classes, directed by Michael Winterbottom. It's 107 minutes of thought-provoking stuff.

The Emperor's New Clothes is available on Amazon Prime Instant Video from 25th September. It's also available on blinkbox and iTunes.

Strictly Come Dancing: First Steps

There is just under a week until the Strictly Come Dancing celebs take to the dance floor for their first solo performances of the competition. Have a sneak peek at how the contestants are getting on in training with this fascinating iPlayer exclusive...

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing: First Steps is available on BBC iPlayer