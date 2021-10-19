Bergerac reboot has “big names” in the running for lead role

It’s a busy time for casting directors at the moment, with auditions taking place for the new James Bond and the new Doctor Who but also Bergerac, who is returning to our screens for an upcoming reboot – and according to an executive producer on the show, there are a few A-listers chasing the role.

Brian Constantine, an executive producer on the Bergerac reboot, told BBC Breakfast this morning that some “very big names” have expressed interest in becoming the next Jim Bergerac – the Jersey-based detective originally played by John Nettles.

When asked about the casting process for Bergerac, Constantine said: “That’s really the fun bit, we’ve gone through in the development process all the boring elements of television, the legals, the rights, etc and now it’s the exciting bit, where we’re really getting our teeth into what the show is going to be look like.

“Of course, we’ll leave that up to the casting experts, But there has been a lot of interest from some very big names and it’s really encouraging.

He added: “It was just such a multi-faceted interesting character so fingers crossed, whoever it may be will do a fantastic job and maybe be the next John Nettles with his blessing.”

BBC One’s crime drama Bergerac ran from 1981 until 1991, with Midsomer Murders star John Nettles playing recovering alcoholic and unorthodox police officer Jim Bergerac.

The reboot is being helmed by Artists Studio, Endemol Shine UK and Westward Studios for Paramount Network International.

The original series, which was shot in and around the Jersey area, also featured Terence Alexander, Deborah Grant, Sean Arnold and Liza Goddard, while the likes of Philip Glenister, Ray Winstone, Prunella Scales and Steve McFadden made guest appearances during its run.