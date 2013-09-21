Nowadays we're used to seeing Benedict Cumberbatch gracing a red carpet in a smart suit, cleanly shaven with a perfectly coiffed barnet. But he doesn't look in such good shape in the first footage released from short film Little Favour...

The Sherlock actor looks worlds away from 221B Baker Street as he lies on a dirty mattress at the mercy of a mystery assailant. The 20-second teaser sees Cumberbatch in a white wife-beater as he's struck around the face before a close-up reveals his character's distress.