Cumberbatch's co-star Rebecca Hall, who played icy socialite Sylvia in Parade's End, is also nominated, for best actress in a movie or miniseries, and will go head to head with compatriot Romola Garai for her role in The Hour. Meanwhile, the cancelled BBC2 period drama is also up for best movie or miniseries.

Julian Fellowes' ITV period drama Downton Abbey has been recognised for best drama series alongside Breaking Bad, The Americans, Game of Thrones, The Good Wife – and Homeland, the hit show which has also won Damian Lewis a nomination for best actor in a drama series.

Sienna Miller and Imelda Staunton are recognised for their supporting roles in Hitchcock drama The Girl while British stars Cat Deeley and Gordon Ramsay have been nominated in the best reality host category for So You Think You Can Dance and Hell's Kitchen.

When it comes to American TV, The Big Bang Theory and American Horror Story: Asylum are leading the way with six nominations each. Parks and Recreations' Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Chris Pratt and Patton Oswalt have also found themselves nominated, as have Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield from New Girl and Lena Dunham, Alex Karpovsky and Patrick Wilson from Girls.

The winners will be announced on 10 June at a ceremony in Beverly Hills.