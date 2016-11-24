Benedict Cumberbatch looks very, very grumpy in new Sherlock pictures
"What is this human larvae?"
Yes, we’ve still got 37 days until series four of Sherlock starts on BBC1 on New Year’s Day, but here’s something that’ll make it seem closer: seven sneak-peek photos of the new episodes – including one of a very, very grumpy looking Benedict Cumberbatch.
And Sherlock's disgruntled expression is all down to baby Watson. While John and Mary Watson (Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington) seem to be enjoying life with their newborn, Baker Street’s number one detective doesn’t look too thrilled. Maybe he was put on nappy changing duty.
But while we only see the back of baby Watson, the new pictures – released by PBS, Sherlock’s US home – do give us a good look at new villain Culverton Smith, played by Toby Jones.
Plus, Sherlock’s brother (Mycroft Holmes) and Mrs Hudson (Una Stubbs) appear in the new shots, looking very concerned indeed. What about? We’re not exactly sure – the plot details for the series four episodes ('The Six Thatchers', 'The Lying Detective' and one yet to be named) have been kept under wraps.
Is this baby Watson's Christening?
More like this
The Watsons have a dog too!
Sherlock series four starts January 1st 2017 , BBC1