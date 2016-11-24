Yes, we’ve still got 37 days until series four of Sherlock starts on BBC1 on New Year’s Day, but here’s something that’ll make it seem closer: seven sneak-peek photos of the new episodes – including one of a very, very grumpy looking Benedict Cumberbatch.

Advertisement

And Sherlock's disgruntled expression is all down to baby Watson. While John and Mary Watson (Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington) seem to be enjoying life with their newborn, Baker Street’s number one detective doesn’t look too thrilled. Maybe he was put on nappy changing duty.