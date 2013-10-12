Cumberbatch, who has been making a name for himself in Hollywood with a string of serious roles including The Fifth Estate, August: Osage County and the Oscar-tipped Twelve Years a Slave, also expressed a desire to return to comedy in the future.

The 37-year-old, who in the earlier stages of his career took on comic roles in Starter for Ten and Radio 4's Cabin Pressure, said, "I love my comedy and when the right project comes up I won't shy away from it. There's a lot of humour in what I do, specifically Sherlock, but it would be great to play a 'normal guy' in a 'normal comedy.'"

The British actor also hinted at the possiblity of a return to the Radio 4 airline comedy when asked by a user about the likelihood of the Cabin Pressure cast reuniting for the last "Z" episode. "Ask John Finnemore," he replied. "He's the writer. Hello John, if you're out there. We love you!"

