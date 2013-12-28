In the image, which was tweeted out from 20th Century Fox's Twitter account, Nick is seen talking to gathered press while Amy's worried parents look on.

Gone Girl follows Nick Dunne, a bar owner who comes under suspicion when his wife disappears from their home on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Directed by The Social Network's David Fincher, Gone Girl is based on Gillian Flynn's international bestseller and also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Missi Pyle and Tyler Perry.

The film is expected to hit cinemas in October 2014.

