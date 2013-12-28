Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike star in first image from Gone Girl
Nick Dunne searches for his wife in the first image from the big screen adaptation of Gillian Flynn's best selling novel
So here it is. Our first glimpse of the big screen adaptation of hit crime thriller Gone Girl. You know, the book that everyone on the tube/bus/beach was reading earlier this year.
Ben Affleck appears in the first image from the much-anticipated film, as the story's protagonist, Nick Dunne. Rosamund Pike, who plays Nick's missing wife Amy, appears in a poster in the background.
In the image, which was tweeted out from 20th Century Fox's Twitter account, Nick is seen talking to gathered press while Amy's worried parents look on.
Gone Girl follows Nick Dunne, a bar owner who comes under suspicion when his wife disappears from their home on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary.
More like this
Directed by The Social Network's David Fincher, Gone Girl is based on Gillian Flynn's international bestseller and also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Missi Pyle and Tyler Perry.
The film is expected to hit cinemas in October 2014.