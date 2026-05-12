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John Worboys was very nearly released – ITV's Believe Me wants to make sure that never happens
One of Britain's most prolific sex attackers almost walked free a few years ago. ITV drama Believe Me will almost certainly shape the conversation when that question is raised again.
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 4:43 pm
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