Tamsin Greig and Harriet Walter join Downton Abbey creator's new series Belgravia
Alice Eve and Philip Glenister also join the cast as filming on the new ITV drama begins
Episodes star Tamsin Greig and Harriet Walter have joined the cast of ITV's upcoming series Belgravia.
The six-part series, created by Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes, is "a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th century," according to a release from ITV.
Filming has begun on the new series, with locations including London, the home counties, Edinburgh, Bath and Northumberland.
Greig and Walter will be also joined by Alice Eve (Black Mirror), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Richard Goulding (The Windsors), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner) and Saskia Reeves (Luther).
The story will revolve around a family called the Trenchards, who attend a ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo (1815), setting in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come in London's wealthiest neighbourhood.
The series is created by the production team behind Downton Abbey, including Carnival Films' Gareth Neame executive producing alongside Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes.
The series is directed by John Alexander.