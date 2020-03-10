"There are definitely parallels," Bardoe said. "You can see the traces and the DNA of it [the 19th century] in the world that we live in... One of the great things about these two characters and the reason they're attracted to each other is they have a modern sensibility towards those kinds of issues that they want to break out from the stringency of that class system that was so prevalent in that day."

Ella Purnell added: "What it all comes down to is wealth and there are still traces of this today, where we still face race, gender and class discrimination. Wealth will unfortunately always be a part of that. Part of that is down to human nature, and that it has only been 200 years. That may seem like a long time, but it takes a long time for things to progress. Things move very quickly, but also very slowly. "

The series, which also stars Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walker, and Philip Glenister, begins on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo before jumping forward 25 years in time, to a period where the nouveau riche are threatening to challenge the structure of London society - and secrets threaten to destabilise even the most deep-rooted family trees.

The six-part series will begin on Sunday 15th March 2020 at 9pm on ITV, and will air weekly.