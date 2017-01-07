“Tom always walks that tightrope,” says Knight of the actor. “He’s not going to turn up and do a naturalistic interpretation. You feel that there is a capped volcano, and the volcano does erupt eventually.

Against Delany are arrayed the family who expected the inheritance themselves and the East India Company – led by a particularly villainous Jonathan Pryce – who want the island even more and are prepared to go to any ends to get it.

Having Scott, director of Blade Runner and Gladiator, among many others, on the credits guarantees attention. “He’s brilliant,” says Knight. “He has nothing to prove to anyone yet he chose to get involved with Taboo.” Scott’s presence also imparts a certain attention to the drama’s production values and, under director Kristoffer Nyholm (The Killing), London is a sinister wasteland wreathed in mist in which the characters scheme and seethe.

“Peaky Blinders was about working-class criminals,” says Knight. “But Taboo is about self-interest. Forget class, everyone from the King down is after the money, but amongst all that there is goodness and there is kindness.”

