Will Lady Mary opt for charming Lord Gillingham with whom she shared a cheeky snog mid-series? Or does her heart belong to bristly Charles Blake who won her good opinion during a sexually charged late-night pig rescue? And what will be the fallout from Rose's love affair with dashing American, Jack Ross?

Go on, you know you want to have your say. Put on your reviewing hat and tell us in 150 words what you think of the conclusion to Downton Abbey series 4. Did it have you on the edge of your seat or was it lacking in drama? Are you looking forward to the Christmas special or dreading another dreary festive episode?

And what did you make of series four as a whole? Was it as good as previous episodes? Did it take too long to warm up? And was Anna's controversial rape scene a step too far from Fellowes? Do you think he did a good job of tying up that storyline? Who would you like to see more of in series five?

Series four of Downton Abbey has divided opinion more than ever before

Send your 150 word review of Downton Abbey series four, along with your full name, age and hometown, to readerreviews@radiotimes.com by 2pm on Monday (11/11/2013).

