Be a Radio Times reviewer: tell us what you think of Burton and Taylor
Send us your review of BBC4's last original drama by 2pm on Tuesday and it might just get published on RadioTimes.com...
Helena Bonham Carter and Dominic West star in tonight's original BBC4 drama Burton and Taylor.
Playing iconic twice-married, twice-divorced stars Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Bonham Carter and West recreate the period of time in 1983 when the couple reunited to appear in Broadway production Private Lives.
But the fact that two of Britain's brightest acting stars are playing two of Hollywood's most iconic characters isn't the only reason to pay attention, as Burton and Taylor looks to be the last ever original drama BBC4 will make.
Let us know what you think of tonight's much-anticipated BBC4 drama and we'll publish our favourites. Will you miss drama on BBC4? Were you convinced by the leading stars' chemistry?
Send your 150 word review of Burton and Taylor, along with your full name, age and hometown, to readerreviews@radiotimes.com by 2pm on Tuesday (23/07/2013).
More like this
Terms
By sending your work to the above email you consent to your review being published in whole or in part by RadioTimes.com and that you agree to RadioTimes.com's website code of conduct and Terms and Conditions.