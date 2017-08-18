The series will air on BBC2 in 2018, and the cast also includes Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan alongside Cruz as Donatello Versace and Martin as Versace's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico.

London Spy's Tom Rob Smith is penning the drama, and the first episode will be directed by Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story, Nip/Tuck) who will also executive produce.

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC2, said: "I am thrilled that another season of American Crime Story is coming to BBC2. Ryan Murphy and his team created something truly special with The People v. O.J. Simpson, winning a much merited BAFTA amongst a host of other awards.

"With British writer Tom Rob Smith, one of the most exciting talents in television drama, across season two, The Assassination of Gianni Versace promises to be captivating viewing."

Two further American Crime Story series have already been planned, based on the story of Monica Lewinsky and her affair with then-President Bill Clinton and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.