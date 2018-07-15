BBC1 reveals first-look images of Les Misérables
Get a glimpse of Dominic West, David Oyelowo and Lily Collins in the forthcoming TV adaptation of the classic novel
BBC1 has unveiled three first-look images of Dominic West, David Oyelowo and Lily Collins in its forthcoming adaptation of Les Misérables.
These photos offer the first glimpse of Andrew Davies' six-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s famous 19th century novel, due to air in 2019.
- When is Les Misérables on TV? Who is in the cast? Why isn’t it a musical?
- Dominic West, David Oyelowo and Olivia Colman lead the cast of BBC1’s Les Misérables
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
Dominic West as Jean Valjean
David Oyelowo as Javert
Lily Collins as Fantine
Les Misérables is set during a period of great civic unrest in France and centres around a French convict, Jean Valjean, and his struggles to escape his past, while being hunted for years by the persistent Inspector Javert.
It's also a story about a young and desperate mother, Fantine, who is forced to leave her daughter and become a prostitute to earn money.
Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman star alongside the trio as Monsieur and Madame Thénardier, as well as Ellie Bamber as Cosette, Josh O’Connor as Marius and Erin Kellyman as Éponine.
More like this
Les Misérables will air on BBC1 in 2019.