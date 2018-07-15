Dominic West as Jean Valjean

David Oyelowo as Javert

Lily Collins as Fantine

Les Misérables is set during a period of great civic unrest in France and centres around a French convict, Jean Valjean, and his struggles to escape his past, while being hunted for years by the persistent Inspector Javert.

It's also a story about a young and desperate mother, Fantine, who is forced to leave her daughter and become a prostitute to earn money.

Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman star alongside the trio as Monsieur and Madame Thénardier, as well as Ellie Bamber as Cosette, Josh O’Connor as Marius and Erin Kellyman as Éponine.

Les Misérables will air on BBC1 in 2019.