During the show which will also air on the BBC News Channel and Radio 5 Live, Rachel Burden and Fergus Walsh will be taking questions from viewers about the virus, which has since been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Those who wish to submit questions can do so via #BBCYourQuestions, yourquestions@bbc.co.uk or by texting 85058, where normal message rates will apply.

Later in the day, BBC Newsroom Live will be shortened for a second instalment of Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Jenny Harries, will answer viewers' questions on the outbreak.

The same contact methods above can be used.