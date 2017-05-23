"Following last night's tragic events in Manchester, BBC1's new drama series Broken will not start tonight as planned but has been rescheduled for next Tuesday 30 May," said the Corporation in a statement.

While set in a "major northern city", the content of Broken does not overlap specifically with the events in Manchester last night which saw a suicide bomber detonate a device at Manchester Arena following a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande. 22 people are known to have died with a further 59 injured.

A range of programmes have been removed from the schedules following the attack, including Andrew Neil's BBC1 interview with UKIP leader Paul Nuttall which was postponed in light of the decision to suspend general election campaigning for 24 hours. In addition, tonight's episode of Newsnight will be extended by ten minutes, airing until 11:25pm.