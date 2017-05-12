And then there's Game of Thrones star Kit Harington in Gunpowder, a show about the real brains behind the Guy Fawkes plot to blow up parliament.

Meanwhile, James Norton appears in new BBC crime thriller McMafia, Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel return in Doctor Foster series two, Cillian Murphy hits the streets of Birmingham in Peaky Blinders series four, and Carey Mulligan stars in new BBC2 thriller Collateral.

Poldark fans are in for a treat, as are fans of EastEnders, though Peter Capaldi barely gets a look-in as BBC stalwart Doctor Who. There's also a number of shots of BBC1's historical epic Troy: Fall of a City from the writer of The Night Manager.

Instead there are SO MANY new dramas to try out, from Rellik to Three Girls to Broken. There's Man in an Orange Shirt, In the Dark and The Last End.

Those names may sound unfamiliar now, but who knows - maybe one of them is the BBC's next big hit?