Some of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s most popular characters are set to appear on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in three brand new idents this Christmas.

The festive visuals will showcase a range of popular figures from the beloved picture books, with one ident featuring Harry O’Hay and Betty O’Barley from The Scarecrow’s Wedding as they receive a visit from Santa, ahead of the full TV adaptation.

A second ident unites characters from The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and Stick Man, while a third features Zog, Pearl and Gadabout from Zog and the Flying Doctors, alongside Witch from Room on the Broom.

Created by Magic Light Pictures and with animation by Triggerfish Animation studios, the idents are scheduled to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer following Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday 30th November and will appear throughout the Christmas period.

The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s chief content officer, expressed her delight at the "unforgettable" idents that "beautifully capture the festive spirit".

"Featuring a selection of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s most popular characters, I hope they will spread some extra joy and togetherness into homes across the UK," she added.

Martin Pope, joint CEO of Magic Light Pictures. said: "It’s a real joy to see our much-loved characters returning to the BBC this Christmas. These new idents capture the heart of what makes the stories so special – imagination, warmth and wonder – and they also celebrate BBC iPlayer as the home of Gruffalo and Friends, where families can enjoy the entire wonderful collection of specials together.”

Zog, Pearl and Gadabout from Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Donaldson and Scheffler’s Harry O’Hay and Betty O’Barley will also feature in an adaptation of The Scarecrow’s Wedding this Christmas.

The animation follows the duo as they prepare for their big day. However, trouble soon swoops in in the form of a scarecrow named Reginald Rake.

The Scarecrow’s Wedding will feature a star-studded voice cast, with Slow Horses actress Sophie Okonedo acting as the narrator for the story.

Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley will play Betty O'Barley, Domhnall Gleeson will star as Harry O'Hay and Gavin & Stacey favourite Rob Brydon will play the rogue, Reginald Rake.

The Scarecrows' Wedding will air on BBC One this Christmas.

