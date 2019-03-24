After fooling the OAP, the killer (played by Alec Secareanu from God’s Own Country) proceeded to strangle him with a plastic bag before chopping up the body with a chainsaw.

The grizzly scene left audiences thinking one thing: you better be scared when the gas man cometh:

The killing prompted many chainsaw-fearing viewers to sign up for a smart meter:

And here’s the worst bit: more killings might be ahead. As we saw at the close of the episode, the head of the gas man’s elderly victim is in a basement belonging to Edward (Tom Hollander).

Did Edward order the gas man murder? If so, why? And could he strike again? Just one of the many questions we have after that first instalment.