BAFTA's leading ladies feature across this week's Radio Times covers
Nine outstanding nominees talk sex scenes, setbacks, success - and what it takes to steal a show.
Radio Times and Bafta go back a long way. Not long after I first started working at the magazine I had to come up with an idea for the cover for the issue celebrating the big TV industry bash. Which meant that I got to turn the 2001 host, Angus Deayton, into a human award in a fetching bronze colour. I do wonder whether we'd be allowed to do that now, but he was a good sport, especially when the coloured hairspray didn't wash out.
This year we have talked to nine talented women who are nominated for an award. They were beautifully photographed by Rachel Louise Brown on a set built by Penny Mills (both of whom are new to working with RT), the project was conceived by our inspirational features editor Alexia Skinitis, orchestrated by our brilliant deputy picture editor Natalie Drewery, and the covers and feature inside were created by our equally brilliant senior designer, Ellie Field. It's an all-female production that we are very proud of.
Elsewhere in this issue, there's a fascinating piece by Chris Packham who in a new series of Inside Our Minds attempts to show viewers what life is like for someone who is either ADHD or dyslexic. A number of you might even recognise some of the patterns of behaviour in your own lives as it's claimed that one in seven of us is likely to be neurodivergent.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd is having a moment at the Baftas - and also tops the RadioTimes.com TV 100.
- The self-styled journeyman actor Walton Goggins is revelling in his post-White Lotus stardom.
- Forty years on we remember the Bradford City stadium fire of 1985.
