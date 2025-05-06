Elsewhere in this issue, there's a fascinating piece by Chris Packham who in a new series of Inside Our Minds attempts to show viewers what life is like for someone who is either ADHD or dyslexic. A number of you might even recognise some of the patterns of behaviour in your own lives as it's claimed that one in seven of us is likely to be neurodivergent.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd is having a moment at the Baftas - and also tops the RadioTimes.com TV 100.

TV 100. The self-styled journeyman actor Walton Goggins is revelling in his post-White Lotus stardom.

Forty years on we remember the Bradford City stadium fire of 1985.

