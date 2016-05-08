Unforgotten's Tom Courtenay has won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor, triumphing in a category that included The Dresser's Ian McKellen, Wolf Hall's Anton Lesser and Cucumber's Cyril Nri.

This year's ceremony was held at Festival Hall on London's Southbank and hosted by Graham Norton. Among the star-studded audience were Maisie Williams, Tom Hiddleston, Martin Freeman, Aidan Turner and the stars of Wolf Hall who led the 2016 nominations with four nods, followed by This is England '90 and Peter Kay's Car Share with three apiece.