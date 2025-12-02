Having been renewed more than a year ago now, we finally have a first look at The Artful Dodger season 2 – and have a release date confirmed.

The new season will once again see Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster in the leading role as the titular character, but this time he's set to be in deeper trouble than ever before.

The second season is set to kick off on 10th February 2026, with all episodes dropping as a boxset.

The official synopsis reads: "Jack’s back! The Artful Dodger returns, and he’s in deep trouble. He’s got an appointment with the noose, he’s being hunted by Inspector Boxer, Port Victory’s new lawman, and if he sees the woman he loves, Lady Belle, he’ll be hanged.

"Meanwhile, Lady Belle is determined to forge her future in medicine, defying expectation and stepping into danger, driven by ambition and a love already hanging in the balance."

Thomas Brodie-Sangster in The Artful Dodger season 2. Disney Plus

It adds: "With Boxer competing with Jack for Belle’s affection, the crafty Fagin drags Dodger into their most dangerous heist yet, and a killer is on the loose.

"Get ready for an explosive season of new characters and locations with more thrills, humour, heart, invention and deception than ever."

Once again, the characters of the series are inspired by the well known tale by Charles Dickens, Oliver Twist. As well as a returning Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis also reprises his role as Fagin as well as Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox.

Other returning cast members include Susie Porter as Lady Jane Fox, Damien Garvey as Governor Fox, Tim Minchin as Darius Cracksworth. Lucy-Rose Leonard as Lady Fanny Fox, Nicholas Burton as Dr Sneed, Kim Gyngell as The Prof. Luke Carroll, Vivienne Awosoga, Aljin Abella, Brigid Zengeni and Albert Latailakepa are all also back.

There are also a few new characters to get excited about for season 2 including Luke Bracey (Elvis) as Inspector Henry Boxer, Jeremy Sims (Mr Inbetween) as Uncle Dickie and rising star Zac Burgess (Cruel Intentions) as Phineas Golden.

The series has once again been filmed in Sydney, Australia with Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, saying: “We’re excited our fan-favourite Aussie Original is back for a second season. It has more romance, adventure and razor-sharp wit, plus several new faces.

“The show’s return is a testament to its local and international success and the high-calibre talent involved, both in front and behind the camera.

“We’re immensely proud to be bringing quality Australian storytelling to the world stage and to have further elevated the production with intricate new costuming and sets that take audiences even deeper into the adrenaline-pumping world of The Artful Dodger.”

The Artful Dodger season 2 will premiere on Disney Plus on 10th February 2026. Season 1 is available to stream now.

