Around the World in 80 Days starring David Tennant finishes filming

Filming has wrapped on the new BBC One adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days, which sees David Tennant take on the iconic role of explorer Phileas Fogg.

Production company Slim Film+Television announced the news via Twitter, noting that the wrap was all the more impressive given it was exactly a year since the shoot had been closed down as a result of the coronavirus.

“Reflecting – a year ago we had to shut down filming on #AroundTheWorldIn80Days,” the tweet read. “Now thrilled to have finished the shoot! Thanks to our fab cast, crew, co-producers @FederationEnt, and partners. Phew!”

After the pause, filming began again in November, with Slim’s Managing Director Simon Crawford-Collins saying at that time that he was “over the moon” to be resuming.

“This project is such a challenging and ambitious series to put together so it has required a huge amount of support on all fronts to pull it off,” he said.

“We couldn’t have achieved it without our wonderful production team, our stellar cast, our super supportive broadcasters and financiers, the inventiveness of our directors and the ingenuity of our wonderful writing team led by Ashley Pharoah.”

Production on the series took the cast and crew to Romania and South Africa, with the shoot having taken a combined total of five months, discounting the delays.

The eight-part series is the latest in a long line of adaptations of Jules Verne’s classic novel, with Tennant following in the footsteps of the likes of David Niven, Pierce Brosnan and Steve Coogan in playing Fogg.

He is joined in the cast by a stellar supporting line-up, including Jason Watkins (Des), Dolly Wells (Dracula) and Leonie Benesch (The Crown) as well as French actor Ibrahim Koma.

The story follows the globe-trotting expedition of intrepid explorer Fogg, who travels the world along with his valet Passepartout (Koma) and journalist Abigail Fix (Benesch) in order to win a bet set by his friends at the Reform Club.

No exact release date has yet been set for the project, but it will definitely arrive before the year is out – with BBC One having confirmed a 2021 release last year.

Around the World in 80 Days comes to the BBC in 2021.