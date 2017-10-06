The BBC2/Amazon co-production will also star BAFTA winner Emily Watson (Theory Of Everything) as Lear’s middle daughter Regan, and Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) as his youngest daughter Cordelia.

And the big names keep on coming. Jim Broadbent (Harry Potter, Game Of Thrones) will play the Earl of Gloucester, Sherlock star Andrew Scott his loyal son Edgar, and John Macmillan (Chewing Gum) his illegitimate son Edmund.

Former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston will star as Oswald, Outlander’s Tobias Menzies will play the Duke of Cornwall and Jim Carter (Downton Abbey) will take on the role of the Earl of Kent. Anthony Calf (Riviera) and Karl Johnson (Rome) will also appear.

More like this

Notes on a Scandal director Richard Eyre will helm the project.

Advertisement

Filming begins this month, with the production scheduled to air on BBC2 in 2018. Co-producer Amazon Prime Video will also air the drama in the UK following the BBC run.