Annika preview clip teases Nicola Walker’s DI Annika Strandhed’s first case

Nicola Walker’s Annika is set to launch on Alibi tonight (Tuesday 17th August).

The drama, based on the Radio 4 play of the same name, follows DI Annika Strandhed (Walker) as she joins Scotland’s Marine Homicide Unit, changing the radio play’s Oslo setting.

Her first case involves a gruesome murder by harpoon. Ahead of the episode’s release, an exclusive RadioTimes.com preview shows Annika confront a suspect who claims she didn’t do it while pointing a bow and arrow at her colleague – certainly an unusual way to prove one’s innocence.

Walker, who also voiced Annika in the radio play, is joined by the likes of Jamie Sives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest), Ukweli Roach (Blindspot) – who appears in the preview above as Annika’s colleague – and Kate Dickie (The Cry).

In a move that sets Annika apart from the many crime dramas populating TV, Walker will be breaking the fourth wall, directly addressing the audience Fleabag-style. This was also a feature of the radio play. You can read our spoiler-free Annika review to find out what we thought of the move, and Annika’s first case.

As well as settling into her new job as head of the Marine Homicide Unit, Annika will also have her “brilliant yet complex” teenage daughter Morgan daughter to deal with.

Walker is no stranger to the troubled detective, having played DCI Cassie Stewart in Unforgotten for four seasons.

Annika begins on Alibi at 9pm tonight. Looking for something to watch tonight? Visit our TV Guide or check out our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.