In the second episode of season 2, Annika admitted to Michael that he's the father of her teenage daughter, Morgan. Episode three will pick back up after the drama, as the pair chat through the big revelation.

In an exclusive clip of Annika to RadioTimes.com, the pair awkwardly chat through things and we learn that Michael has taken some a couple of weeks off of work.

Well, that was the plan anyway, but Michael admits that he's "finding it hard" to be at home right now. When Annika asks Michael whether he's done something – which remains unnamed in the scene – he replies simply with "not yet".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Annika soon receives a text calling her out to a scene, and Michael says that's he's fine to work the job with her despite their differences. It's set to be a high-profile case for them and Annika hopes to drive to the scene together in order to chat through some things.

But Michael says: "I've just found out I've got another daughter when you used me as a punchline so I'll just drive myself if that's OK."

He leaves and Annika turns to the camera, telling the viewer that despite being terribly awkward, it went better than she thought, because she initially thought Michael had quit the job.

Watch the clip below:

Annika's surprise revelation to Michael came in episode 2 when, after telling a story about Walter Scott, she said: "Ok so, here's another one and I've been working on this one for a while now. Two detectives walk into a comedy club. There are these two detectives and one stands at the mic and in a clear voice says to the other one that he's the father of her teenage daughter.

More like this

"That particular joke has been hidden away in a draw for many years so you probably haven't heard that one."

Read more:

While it remains to be seen just how the pair will go on working together with the knowledge that they have a teenage daughter together, we're sure their playful relationship will prevail, despite the major betrayal.

But could this signal the end to their fruitful working relationship? Quite possibly, but we'll just have to continue tuning in and see.

Annika season 2 will continue on Alibi on Wednesday 16th August 2023 at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount?

Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.