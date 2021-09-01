Vigil and Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra to write TV drama biopic of Princess Sophia Duleep Singh

Actor and writer Anjli Mohindra will adapt the story of Princess Sophia Duleep Singh for the screen.

Mohindra is best known for appearing in series including The Sarah Jane Adventures and Bodyguard and can currently be seen in BBC One thriller Vigil. She made her writing debut last year with short film The People Under the Moon.

She has now secured a development deal with Urban Myth Films (War of the Worlds, Atlantis) to adapt journalist and BBC presenter Anita Anand’s book, Sophia: Princess, Suffragette, Revolutionary.

The biography tells the story of Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, goddaughter to Queen Victoria who defied the British government for Indian independence. Following her father’s exile to England by the East India Company, Sophia and her siblings grew up in Suffolk amongst the British aristocracy, but she became a bold and fearless revolutionary, suffragette and social activist after visiting India herself.

“While statues are being felled around the world, we desperately seek out the truth of our history,” said Mohindra. “I have an immense amount of respect for Anita and I couldn’t put her book down. Sophia Duleep Singh’s real life story packs a punch and now feels like the right time to bring such a bold and historically game-changing woman centre stage. I’m thrilled to be working with Urban Myth Films who share our extraordinary passion for this incredible South Asian woman.”

Anand added: “Sophia means the world to me, and I am so delighted to see her in the hands of such talented people. I can’t wait to see her story brought to life on screen.”

Urban Myth Films executive producer Johnny Capps said: “When we read Anita’s book, we couldn’t believe that Sophia’s fascinating story had not already been told on screen. We love making bold shows with audacious characters, and Anjli has done a fantastic job at bringing Sophia to life with a boisterous script full of wit and bite.”

A broadcaster for the adaptation is yet to be confirmed.

Following her role in Vigil as Lt. Tiffany Docherty, Mohindra will next be seen on screens in Sky action thriller Extinction, also produced by Urban Myth Films and written by Giri/Haji’s Joe Barton.

