His character is ex-Leeds footballer Danny Belmont who takes part in a Hello! style wedding at Kirkstall Abbey in one of the later episodes.

Written by Kay Mellor, known for Fat Friends and In the Club, Love, Lies & Records sees Jensen play Kate Dickenson as she reaches the top of her profession as Superintendent but struggles to juggle her personal life with the daily dramas of her job.

And it seems as if the writer has taken quite a shine to Flintoff, the TV personality best known nowadays for fronting various Sky documentaries and mucking around with James Corden on A League of Their Own.

He has also been named in the cast of Fat Friends: the musical, a new touring production inspired by Mellor's TV series of the same name.

Love, Lies & Records starts on BBC1 this autumn