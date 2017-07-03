Andrew Flintoff hoping to hit drama audiences for six as a footballer in his first acting role
The former England cricket star will be changing sports as he changes career from sportsman to actor
Cricket hero Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff will make his TV acting debut in BBC1’s new Kay Mellor drama Love, Lies & Records this autumn about a registrar (Ashley Jensen) and the daily dramas of dealing with births, marriages and deaths.
And RadioTimes.com can reveal that Freddie will be playing a sportsman… but not a cricketer.
His character is ex-Leeds footballer Danny Belmont who takes part in a Hello! style wedding at Kirkstall Abbey in one of the later episodes.
Written by Kay Mellor, known for Fat Friends and In the Club, Love, Lies & Records sees Jensen play Kate Dickenson as she reaches the top of her profession as Superintendent but struggles to juggle her personal life with the daily dramas of her job.
And it seems as if the writer has taken quite a shine to Flintoff, the TV personality best known nowadays for fronting various Sky documentaries and mucking around with James Corden on A League of Their Own.
He has also been named in the cast of Fat Friends: the musical, a new touring production inspired by Mellor's TV series of the same name.
Love, Lies & Records starts on BBC1 this autumn