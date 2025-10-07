"Impressive," says Charlotte playfully on greeting the duo. "You ask for one and they provide a spare."

Siegfried then tells Tristan he can "take it from here" and suggests his brother return to the practice to help James with the "backlog", before striding off to catch up with Charlotte. But Tristan refuses to be sidelined and races ahead of him to win her approval.

All Creatures is now in its sixth season, and audiences remain as charmed as ever. But, as always, questions linger over how long the series can continue.

"There are definitely more stories to tell," said Nicholas Ralph on the show's future. "And I can speak for myself when I say I'd love to do more."

Callum Woodhouse is equally keen to return, though he believes "there is an end in sight".

"You never want to outstay your welcome," he said. "You never want to keep going until it starts to feel a bit stale or overworked."

But he's confident that point is still a way off yet.

"At the same time, I don't think we're done yet at all," Woodhouse continued. "There are absolutely more stories to tell. I don't think we’re going anywhere soon, but I also don't think we’ll be a forever type thing."

All Creatures Great and Small continues on Thursdays at 9pm.

