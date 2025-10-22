One former Coronation Street star has already popped up in season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small – and now we have another.

Following Lucy-Jo Hudson, who guest-starred in the premiere, Chris Gascoyne – best known for playing Peter Barlow in the ITV soap – appears in this week's episode, the penultimate instalment of the season, as Harry Coker, who needs an attending vet for his dog racetrack.

With James "worried about the practice finances... [he] decides to take on the role... to earn extra money".

"James arrives at Hensfield Racetrack and is put to work straight away, checking over the whippets," reads the official synopsis.

"However, he soon wonders if there is something else afoot."

You can enjoy the clip at the top of this page.

Chris Gascoyne and Nicholas Ralph. 5

Elsewhere, Tristan has his hands full with "an aggressive parrot called George".

Read more:

Fearing the bird might have a contagious disease, he "takes it back to Skeldale for observation, but the parrot starts to have an impact on his personal life".

Meanwhile, "Maggie uncovers one of Mrs Hall's hidden talents, and Siegfried enjoys spending time with Jimmy – until Jimmy inadvertently tells him some home truths".

All Creatures Great and Small continues Thursdays at 9pm on 5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

