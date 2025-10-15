Siegfried has only just secured Mrs Hall's return after racing to the train station to stop her from leaving for good in the All Creatures Great and Small season 6 premiere — but the Skeldale housekeeper will soon be off again, news which goes down like a lead balloon with the vet.

Ad

In a clip shared exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Mrs Hall asks if she can take leave to join the celebrations for her granddaughter's first birthday.

"I see," he replies, before falling silent.

"Will that be alright?" she asks, picking up on the change in his mood.

He assures her that it is, but it’s painfully obvious he's masking how he really feels.

To soften the blow, she offers to make him a couple of pies to tide him over.

"I cooked perfectly well before when you weren’t here. I won't need your pies," he insists – peddling a lie so big, we're amazed either of them managed to keep a straight face.

Read more:

Meanwhile, Tristan is getting ready to go riding with Charlotte, his new beau, and is also preparing for a croquet lunch with her father, General Beauvoir.

"Do either of you have the foggiest idea about playing croquet?" he enquires.

"You'll excel at half of that," says Siegfried, never one to miss an opportunity to rib his brother.

"I'd like him to think I'm not a complete Neanderthal," responds Tristan, who appears uncharacteristically taxed.

You can enjoy the clip at the top of this page.

Gaia Wise as Charlotte Beauvoir and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon. 5

Elsewhere, "Helen's as proud as punch when Jenny gets some exciting news and sets about preparing her sister for a big move, but soon realises that neither of them is ready for it," reads the episode guide.

And: "Mrs Stokes brings in her troublesome goat, Hilda, who gives Siegfried the run-around."

She "insists that Hilda is lame, but Siegfried doesn't believe there's anything wrong with her — that is, until he's forced to apologise… and learns a thing or two about himself in the process".

All Creatures Great and Small continues Thursdays at 9pm on 5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

Ad

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.