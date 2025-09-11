Victory in Europe has just been declared, offering the promise of peace at last – but life in Darrowby is far from simple...

James (Nicholas Ralph) is juggling veterinary work with the demands of family life, while Helen (Rachel Shenton) is busy raising Jimmy and Rosie as big changes at Heston loom.

Siegfried (Samuel West) is as difficult as ever, and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) returns home after years at war, struggling to readjust.

At the heart of it all, Mrs Hall works to keep the household together as everyone looks towards a brighter and more peaceful future...

You can watch the stirring new trailer below.

The main cast of Ralph, Shenton, West, Woodhouse and Madeley are joined by Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey and her beloved Pekingese Tricki, Tony Pitts as Helen’s father Richard, and Imogen Clawson as her sister Jenny. They’ll appear alongside long-running guest stars including Mollie Winnard, Conor Deane, Cat Simmons and Lamin Touray.

New guest stars for the season include Coronation Street’s Lucy-Jo Hudson and Chris Gascoyne, as well as Gaia Wise (The Dead of Winter), Jonathan Hyde (Titanic), and Philip Martin Brown (Waterloo Road).

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Patrica Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey. 5

Speaking last year about her hopes for Helen in season 6, Rachel Shenton said: "Now, we're seeing her as a fully fledged adult, and they [Helen, James and Jimmy] are a young family.

"Seeing a bit more of that would be great, because James has been absent [because of the war] until early on in this season."

Read more:

Nicholas Ralph added: "Certainly because of that separation, having missed the first four months of little Jimmy’s life, getting back to them being a little family, a little unit, a little team, and seeing a lot more of that. Because we’ve missed that, the characters have missed that."

All Creatures Great and Small is confirmed to continue beyond season 6, with another Christmas special already confirmed – though its future past 2025 is yet to be announced.

All Creatures Great and Small season 6 will launch on Thursday 25th September at 9pm on 5, with episodes available to stream on My5. Seasons 1–5 are available now. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

Ad

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.