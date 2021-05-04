Alexander Skarsgård joins cast of Succession season 3
Season three will see the arrival of confrontational tech founder Lukas Matsson on the scene.
Published:
Alexander Skarsgård is joining the cast of Succession‘s third season.
The Big Little Lies star is set to play Lukas Matsson in the upcoming series, a “successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO”, according to Variety.
Series three of HBO’s darkly comic drama, which airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK, will pick up after the second season finale with the fallout of Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) public blaming of his father Logan (Brian Cox) for the family company’s cruise ship scandal.
“Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war,” Variety writes.
Skarsgård, who is best known for starring in Generation Kill, True Blood and Godzilla vs Kong, will be joining the likes of Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans), Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch), Hiam Abbass (Marcia Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy) and Peter Friedman (Frank Vernon) on the screen for Succession’s next season, which is set to arrive later this year.
Created by Peep Show’s Jesse Armstrong, Succession follows the dysfunctional Roy family, the owners of global media and hospitality empire Waystar RoyCo and the patriarch Logan Roy as he decides which of his children should take over the company.
Production on the long-awaited third season began in November last year after facing delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.