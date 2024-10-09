But what exactly does it mean to be 'Albert Certified', and why do productions sign up to the programme?

Read on for everything you need to know about the organisation helping to promote sustainability in the screen industry.

What is an Albert Certified Production?

Albert Certified Production. BAFTA Albert

Albert is "the leading screen industry organisation for environmental sustainability", according to its website.

Founded in 2011, it aims to "support the film and TV industry to reduce the environmental impacts of production and to create content that supports a vision for a sustainable future", its 'About' section continues.

The BAFTA-led organisation achieves this through a variety of methods, including online tools, training, events, practical guidance and thought leadership.

All of this is done with the aim of ensuring every production on TV and in cinemas is having the least negative impact on the environment as possible.

So, to become an Albert Certified Production, studios must ensure that their projects are taking active steps towards reducing their carbon footprint, with one, two and three-star certifications handed out depending on the effectiveness of these steps.

Albert has worked with clients ranging from TV institutions such as the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 through to streamers like Netflix and industry bodies such as the BFI.

In 2022 alone, Albert certified 1,933 productions, and trained up 3,600 industry professionals on the issue of environmental protection and climate change prevention.

The organisation has been behind projects such as the Creative Offsets scheme, which is designed to enable studios to offset their "unavoidable emissions", and more recently the Climate Action Blueprint, a strategy designed to "accelerate collective climate action" across four key areas: on-screen actions; culture and capability; standards, measurement and reporting; and off-screen actions.

In May 2024, Albert teamed up with long-running soap Emmerdale, then celebrating its 10,000th episode, to help aid the show's transition towards becoming a net-zero production.

Head of production on the series, Nader Mabadi, explained: "Whether it's behind the scenes or in the on-screen daily lives of our characters, we feel a responsibility to show and talk about these things."

Speaking of Albert’s importance to the screen industry, Matt Scarff, managing director of BAFTA Albert, said: "The appetite for environmental change within the industry is obvious and the strategy we have in place at Albert is perfectly placed to help make the changes we need to protect the future of our planet."

Full information can be found on the Albert website.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.