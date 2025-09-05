He joins Bradley Whitford, who was recently announced as part of the season 3 cast as President Grace Penn's (Allison Janney) husband, Todd Penn.

"I was thrilled when I heard that Debora [Cahn, creator] was interested in me doing something," Whitford told Tudum. "I had no idea what it was, but I love the show. I was jealous of the writing on this show. I love Keri [Russell]. I love Rufus [Sewell]. And I hear Allison Janney is good at acting too. It's an amazing cast."

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as Grace Penn and Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn in The Diplomat. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Season 3 of The Diplomat picks up after Kate [Russell] accuses Vice President Grace Penn [Janney] of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she is after the VP job.

As teased by Netflix, the president is now dead after Kate's husband Hal [Sewell] may have inadvertently killed him, meaning Grace is now President. But this isn't a bump in the road for Hal as one may think, as he gears up the campaign for Kate's vice presidency.

The synopsis continues: "Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Whitford)."

