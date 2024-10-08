But don't go thinking that he's retreading old ground with Rivals, which he says does sex scenes in "a different way", and that "it does feel refreshing".

He explained to Digital Spy: "The sex feels fun in it... There are different types of sex, different types of relationships and dynamics that's happening in that sexual journey with everybody. So it's interesting to see those too."

Co-star Nafessa Williams, who also talked to the outlet, played down the rampant chatter around the erotic aspects of Rivals, saying that "sex is just a small part of it".

Speaking about her experience playing a TV producer in the series, she continued: "For me, it was about Cameron [her character] being smart and being bold.

"Also, I would say for my character in particular, she owns her sexuality. She is very powerful in how she approaches it. To me, that stood out."

Rivals co-star David Tennant recently chatted to RadioTimes.com about his own intimate scenes in the series, admitting that he didn't "look forward to" filming them.

"I don’t have to do nudity as much as you do [co-star Alex Hassell], but everyone has a bit of that kind… part of the story is about how people manage their sexuality – for good, for ill, in positive ways, in negative ways.

"That’s part of what Jilly wrote, and that’s the story that we decided to tell, and I think it’s important that you meet that and you don’t shy away from it," he said.

Tennant added: "Part of your job as an actor, I suppose, is to get over yourself, because you’re trying to tell... you’re trying to let people into the intimate lives of these characters and what that reveals about them."

Rivals is available to stream on Disney Plus from Friday 18th October 2024.

