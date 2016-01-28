Aidan Turner on Poldark's majestic mane: "Hair extensions? NEVER. I grow my own"
The Irish actor says every single one of Ross Poldark's hairs is his own – and that he'll be as hirsute as ever come series two
When Irish actor Aidan Turner appeared to have chopped his luscious Poldark locks for Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, fans were worried whether or not he’d be able to grow them back in time for series two.
A wild rumour that he’d actually need hair extensions started circulating on the internet not long afterward – but now the Poldark star has set the record straight.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Turner dispelled worries about Poldark’s flowing mane, which already has it's own Twitter account and even inspired one RadioTimes.com reader to write a poem dedicated to it.
“Hair extensions? NEVER! I grow my own hair I’ll have you know. It’s all I do really well, are you kidding?”, Turner laughed.
We're definitely not going to argue with the actor, who revealed he’s got no worries when it comes to growing body hair either. Don't just take our word for it – watch the video above for all the evidence you need.
Oh, and when yore done breathing your sigh of relief, have a nice little re-read of Rachel Haines' mane-inspired masterpiece.