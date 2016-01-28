Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Turner dispelled worries about Poldark’s flowing mane, which already has it's own Twitter account and even inspired one RadioTimes.com reader to write a poem dedicated to it.

“Hair extensions? NEVER! I grow my own hair I’ll have you know. It’s all I do really well, are you kidding?”, Turner laughed.

We're definitely not going to argue with the actor, who revealed he’s got no worries when it comes to growing body hair either. Don't just take our word for it – watch the video above for all the evidence you need.

More like this

Advertisement

Oh, and when yore done breathing your sigh of relief, have a nice little re-read of Rachel Haines' mane-inspired masterpiece.