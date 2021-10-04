Aidan Turner to star in ITV thriller The Suspect from Line of Duty team

If you’re a Line of Duty fan, you’ll likely be thrilled to hear that the team behind that show have a new series on the way to ITV – and they’ve recruited Poldark and Being Human star Aidan Turner to front it.

The Suspect, an adaptation of the novel, is a murder mystery thriller that will be coming to the channel next year from World Productions, producers of both Line of Duty and BBC One’s recent hit Vigil, with Vigil co-director James Strong also helming this series.

The synopsis reads: “When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide?”

Turner said of joining the series: “I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side.”

Several of the creative have been chatting about The Suspect too, including its writer, Peter Berry. “Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey,” he said. “I hope the audience will find it equally enthralling as they delve the depths of a truly iconic character caught up in a story that will test his faith in his profession, his family and himself.”

Michael Robotham, the writer of the original book, added: “I’m thrilled that The Suspect is being adapted by World Productions which has such an amazing track record of creating quality TV drama. And Aidan Turner is an inspired choice to play the lead character of Joe O’Loughlin. I could not be in safer hands.”

ITV Drama Commissioner, Huw Kennair-Jones said: “Peter has combined an exciting narrative full of twists and turns with the exploration of a richly compelling character in Joe O’Loughlin and has brought Michael Robotham’s much loved book brilliantly to life. We’re thrilled to have Aidan Turner to play Joe and to be working with World Productions on what promises to be a gripping new series.”

The Suspect is due to start filming very soon and is expected to air on ITV in late 2022. We’ll keep you posted on the launch date for it as soon as we get it.

