Where is After Life filmed?

The series picked up a National Television Award last year and is back for another round of dark comedy, with the likes of Diane Morgan, Paul Kaye, Mandheep Dhillon and Ashley Jensen returning to the After Life cast.

Season three of black comedy-drama After Life makes its Netflix debut tomorrow, with Ricky Gervais returning to play Tambury Gazette writer and widower Tony.

With two seasons already under its belt, viewers have gotten to know the small town of Tambury pretty well by now – but is it a real place that you can visit?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations that feature in After Life.

Is Tambury a real town?

Tambury is not a real town in the UK, but is made up for the purposes of After Life.

Most of the scenes that are set in Tambury are filmed in Hemel Hempstead.

Hampstead

Netflix

Many locations that feature in After Life can be found in Hampstead, an area of North West London.

Tony’s house in the show is located in the Vale of Heath, a road which sits on the boundary of Hampstead Heath.

The Hill Garden and Pergola, which is right nearby, also appears in the show, as does the town’s Villa Bianca Italian restaurant.

Hampstead Heath even makes a cameo in season two, with Tony and his dog Brandy sitting on a bench on Parliament Hill.

Hemel Hempstead

Netflix

The Hertfordshire town of Hemel Hempstead is also a popular filming point for After Life – particularly for scenes set in the Tambury Gazette, which can be found on the high street.

Hemel Hempstead’s Gadebridge Park, St Mary’s Church and the Old Town Hall also feature in the show alongside real businesses in the area.

Beaconsfield

Buckinghamshire’s Beaconsfield acts as a backdrop for various scenes in After Life, with its Old Town Registration Office turning into the Autumnal Leaves Care Home.

As for the theatre group rehearsal space which features in season two, those scenes were shot in the Beaconsfield Masonic Centre.

Camber Sands

Netflix

East Sussex beach Camber Sands is where scenes are shot in which Tony walks his dog along a short path.

The sandy beach is located near the village of Camber and the small town of Rye, and has featured in Dunkirk, The Monuments Men, The Theory of Everything, The Inbetweeners, Doctor Who and Green Wing.

After Life season 3 is released on Netflix on 14th January 2022.

