The new series will see Ackley Bridge College being taken over by The Valley Trust, and James-Collier’s new deputy head teacher Martin Evershed and Hardwick’s director of behaviour Sue Carp have been brought in to “whip the pupils into shape”.

James-Collier said he was “thrilled” to be chosen for the role and added of the young cast: “Such fearless and talented young actors bring a special spirit and energy on set and I hope I can learn from that and add to it in my own way.”

Hardwick commented: “I'm absolutely over the moon to be joining Ackley Bridge, I was already a fan. It has fantastic characters and brilliantly sharp story-telling which tackles the desires and concerns of a diverse school of young people and their community head on, in full-beam.”

Jo Joyner’s Mandy will reprise her role as the school’s headmistress and will be joined by returning cast members including Sunetra Sarker, Poppy Lee-Friar and Amy Leigh-Hickman.

Ackley Bridge has begun filming in Halifax and will return to Channel 4 for eight new episodes later this year.