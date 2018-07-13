The school’s guidance councillor Sami Qureshi, played by Arsher Ali, had finally decided to tell his wife about his affair with Emma and end his marriage.

But just as he was about to do so, he was brutally stabbed by drug dealer Khadim who had been badly influencing troubled student Jordan.

Sami, who had gone to confront Khadim, was left to bleed out on the street.

Headteacher Mandy confirmed his death to Emma, whose devastation was echoed in fans of the show…

Will this be the final straw that makes Jordan turn over a new a leaf?

Ackley Bridge airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm on Channel 4

