

The four-part drama, starring Stephen Graham and Sinead Keenan, was written by Jeff Pope, creator of previous true crime dramas The Moorside, Mrs Biggs and Appropriate Adult.

Speaking about whether he thought he would face resistance making the drama, Pope told Radio Times: “In circumstances like that, there doesn’t tend to be a grey area.

"It’s either absolutely no or definitely yes. If Mel or Steve [Rhys's parents] had said, ‘Please don’t do this’ at any point, we would have stopped.

"Dave [Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly, played by Graham] was ready to talk, while Mel and Steve were emphatic that they wanted to keep Rhys’s memory alive and help people understand what they went through.”

Little Boy Boy continues on ITV, Monday May 1 at 9pm.