However, her mission soon looks to get very complicated, with one character telling Abar: “There’s a vast and insidious conspiracy. If I told you about it, your head would explode.”

Alongside King, the trailer is also packed with shots of Jeremy Irons’ anti-villain Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, plus Don Johnson’s police chief Judd Crawford and FBI Agent Laurie Blake (played by Jean Smart).

Rather than being a direct adaptation or sequel to the classic graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the HBO series from Lost’s Damon Lindelof will be a “remixed” version of the source material.

As the broadcaster previously stated: “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

In an Instagram post, Damon Lindelof added: “Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened.

“And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

Watchmen is set to launch on Sky Atlantic in Autumn 2019