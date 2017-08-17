Emma Watson

The Harry Potter actress took her A-Levels at the same time as shooting the film franchise. Impressively, she managed to get three As, in A-Level English literature, geography and art. Swotty Hermione Granger would be proud, although we suspect someone might have been using a Time Turner…

Tom Daley

The Olympic swimmer and Splash! presenter dived into his A-Levels, to emerge with a A* in photography and A grades in both Spanish and maths, before going on to earn a bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympics, another in Rio – and hopefully more to come...

Benedict Cumberbatch

Didn't do that well in your A-Levels? Were you distracted by the new-found hedonistic delights? You're in good company. Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch once told Metro, "I did sort of blow my GCSEs out of the water. I couldn’t believe it and neither could my teachers. And then there was a lot of pressure on me to achieve an Oxbridge level of brilliance at A-levels. But then adolescence came late and I discovered girls, pot and all sorts of other things, so I got a bit lazy. That stagnated my growth a bit as far as being academic."

Prince William

Obviously a big fan of the Jackson 5, the future king of England achieved an A, B and C in this respective A-Levels of geography, art and biology...

Kate Middleton

...while his wife, Kate Middleton, beat him with As in maths and art, and a B in English.

Matt Smith

Although we don't know all of the Eleventh Doctor's A-Level results, he has revealed that he has nine GCSEs and four A-levels, two of which are definitely psychology and drama. He also once gave students the advice of, “exams just tell you how good you are at passing exams.”

Jenna Coleman

Like Smith, it's unclear how many subjects Coleman studied or what they were but it is known that she got straight As in her A-Levels. She skipped the chance to go to university (which she says she regrets) to take a role in Emmerdale (which she doesn't regret).

The Doctor

While it's impossible to know the Doctor's exact A-Level grades (did they have A-Levels at the Time Lord academy?), Peter Capaldi has helpfully given us a gist of what they might be with this report card. You'll note that he scored an A* in Dalek fighting, but had room for improvement when it comes to manners. Sounds fair to us...