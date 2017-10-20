In the last episode, the couple saw each other for the first time in 20 years when Claire turned up at Jamie’s print shop in Edinburgh: he fainted at the sight of her before the screen faded to black, and now viewers have to wait until Monday (or Sunday if you're in America) to see them back together again (although we did get a sneak peek at their reunion yesterday).

For some Outlander fans, the anticipation has proved too much…

Advertisement

Watch new episodes of Outlander season 3 on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Mondays