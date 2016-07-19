40 times the internet fell in love with Benedict Cumberbatch
Celebrate the Sherlock star's 40th birthday with the memorable moments that cemented his place in our hearts
Published: Tuesday, 19 July 2016 at 7:24 am
40. When he tried – and failed – to say "penguins"
39. When he was Top Gear's goofiest Star in a Reasonably Priced Car
38. When he had the best time partying with Michael Fassbender at the Golden Globes
37. When he accepted an award in his board shorts.
36. When Sherlock had one too many
35. When he channelled Beyoncé and walked with all the sass
34. When he announced his engagement in The Times.
33. When he said this about the fairer sex
32. And tried to rename the Cumberbitches
31. When he floored Harrison Ford with his Chewbacca impression
30. And floored us with his impersonation of G-Nort
29. And let's not forget these hip hop songs read in the style of Alan Rickman
28. Or when he lent his silky vocals to the lyrics of R Kelly
27. When this happened and we all swooned
26. Or when this Star Trek deleted scene emerged and we all wondered why on earth it didn't make it into the final movie?
25. When he skydived and looked THIS happy
24. When we all geeked out over his specs appeal at the Golden Globes
23. When he performed the photobomb to end all photobombs
22. And then photobombed again
21. And again
20. When he punched a journalist to defend Keira Knightley's honour
19. When his Smaug skills gave us all shivers
18. When he did Mr Napkin Head
17. When he dressed up as Zorro and snogged Reese Witherspoon all in the name of art
16. When he had an adorable Star Trek fanboy freakout on the red carpet
